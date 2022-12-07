All-in-one enterprise gifting platform Swageazy raises 7 Crores led by Info Edge Ventures

Gurgaon, 7 December 2022: Swageazy, one of India’s all in one enterprise gifting platforms has raised INR 7 crores in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures. The round also saw participation from Anicut Capital (Through their Angel fund arm), Huddle Ventures, and other prolific angel investors including Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder, of Dunzo, Dhruv Toshniwal, CEO & Founder, The Pant Project, and Kartik Mandaville, CEO, Springworks amongst others. The freshly raised funds will be used by the start-up to acquire talent, and bolster product development as well as technology, with a vision to further expand its customer portfolio.

Founded by Sameer Wahie and Sneh Setu in March 2021, Swageazy was established with a vision to simplify and streamline gifting and make the whole gifting process as easy as a push notification. Through its tech-first approach, the company has built a platform that enables businesses to curate a gift pack of their choice, with Swageazy handling everything else—from design assistance to last-mile delivery across Indian and international markets.

Commenting on the Company’s vision and fundraising, Sameer Wahie, Founder & CEO, Swageazy said, “The corporate gifting industry has boomed over the past few years, as the new work paradigms have heightened the importance of building a rapport with employees, clients, and potential customers alike. Our goal is to bring the efficiency and scale of the digital era to the age-old channel of offline gifting. It will integrate with current marketing, sales, and HR management applications and enable users to automate gifting based on milestones. We also intend to use data to estimate the return on investment for these gifting initiatives. The latest round of funding will enable us to accelerate our product development and improve our go-to-market (GTM) strategy to add significant value for our clients.” Speaking on their investment in Swageazy, Rishabh Katiyar, Principal at Info Edge Ventures said, “Anyone who has ordered swag or gifts for their employees, customers, prospects or key stakeholders knows how broken and inefficient the entire process is. Swageazy offers one of the most comprehensive end-to-end gifting platforms with a marketplace of curated vendors, the ability to customize gift packs, seamless integration with existing HRMS/CRM tools, global fulfillment, and deep analytics. In a short span of time, Swageazy has become a trusted partner to enterprises like Amazon, Linkedin, Coursera, Chargebee, and Pidilite, among others. The team has executed well in a bootstrapped manner so far and we are very excited to partner with them on this journey of scaling Swageazy into a brand that becomes synonymous with swag/gifting.” Ashvin Chadha, Founding Partner, Anicut Capital further added “The Indian corporate gifting industry is a $2bn market which is booming and growing rapidly YoY, primarily fueled by the ever-changing work culture and how the business interacts with their clients. Swageazy has identified a large and largely unidentified pain point and has built an exceptional tech product around that. We see huge potential in Swageazy to keep showcasing what they are the best at and look forward to guiding and helping them through this development and growth phase to reach their potential.”

Swageazy has ambitious growth plans for the coming years and seeks to enhance its tactics to fuel expansion across Indian and international markets. The platform has so far curated, packed, and shipped 30,000+ swag packs since its inception and have been brewing swag for 125+ enterprises including LinkedIn, Coursera, Amazon, Pidilite, and Chargebee, amongst others.