All India GJC conducts the Grand Finale for the most awaited and industry’s most prestigious jewellery awards

National: The grand finale of industry’s most prestigious awards National Jewellery Awards (NJA) 2020-21, an initiative by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex body for domestic jewellery sector, were held on a bigger and grander scale. The NJA 2020-21 attracted an overwhelming response with thousands of entries.

The 10th edition of NJA had 9 Award segments which were further sub-divided into 36 sub categories that covered all the segments of the jewellery industry starting from Students, Designers, Artisans, Jewellery Awards, Store Awards, Women Entrepreneur, Advertising Campaign Awards and Special Awards such as Gem of the Year (East/West North/South), Yuva Ratna Award, Jewel of the Year and industries highest recognition Anmol Ratna Award. The jewellery catogery itself had 17 sub categories such as Bride’s Pride (Gold/ Diamond/ Jadau Bridal Jewellery); Couture Jewellery (Gold or Diamond); New Age Women’s Jewellery – 9-to-5 (Gold or Diamond); Paramparik Jewellery (Artisan’s Pride); Platinum Jewellery; The Touch of Colour (Colourstone Jewellery), The Treasure of Ocean (Pearl Jewellery); Zirconia Jewellery; Bangle/ Bracelet/ Kada; Earring; Ring; Accessory; All Eyes on HIM (Men’s Jewellery); Sterling Silver Jewellery and Artefacts.

Mr. Ashish Pethe (Chairman, GJC), Mr. Nilesh Shobhawat (Convener-NJA), and various stalwarts from the jewellery industry were present at the grand event. Celebrity Chief Guest Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani, an singer, host and actresses Sophie Choudry and Kimi Katkar a popular actress were present to felicitate the winners and the show was anchored by Indian television actor Hussain Kuwajerwala which was mesmerising and entertaining. The Audience which comprises of the artistic people from the gold, jewellery back ground indeed had an entertaining evening.

The three hour award function showcased and recognized the talent and craftsmanship in the gems and jewellery industry. Known for its stand for craft, devotion and motivation for the industry, NJA under the auspices of GJC is considered to be Industry’s biggest and widest award show that recognizes all sector of the industry and offers a platform where true talent of the industry are appreciated and encourage to stimulate growth and creativity in the industry after tough time of pandemic.

Mr. Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC, said, “NJA 20-21 will stimulate growth and facilitate progress of the gem & jewellery industry to the next paradigm after the global pandemic. NJA nurtures creativity and honours innovation while showcasing the best-of-India. It inspires passion, craftsmanship and devotion to the art and science of ‘Make in India’ jewellery manufacturing and retailing. It attracts young talent for the industry and inspires them to prove their talent to their peers. NJA also brings India’s craftsmen and artisans to the centre-stage and honours their role and efforts in continuing the illustrious legacy of India’s jewellery business.”

Mr. Nilesh Shobhawat, Convener-NJA, GJC, said, “The 10th edition of the prestigious National Jewellery Awards comes at after a difficult time caused by the pandemic. NJA is one of the several prestigious initiatives by GJC encourages to motivate the industry and trade while they seek to increase business through tough times. NJA provides a platform for the talented and the persistent players in the gem and jewellery business to showcase and showcase their talent on a national platform.”

GJC’s NJA 2020-21 is presented by World Gold Council (WGC), Trophy Partner R V Agrawal Impex Pvt Ltd, Laboratory Sponsor GIA – Laboratory, Platinum Partner – Platinum Guild International, Associate Partner – De Beers, Forevermark, Logistic Partner BVC Logistics, Education Partner – International Institute of Gemology (IIG), Supporting Partners – Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Laxmi Diamonds, Haripriya Traders, Manik Chand Jewellers; Shreejee Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Premiere Jewels of India and BSE.

Ernst & Young (E&Y) is GJC’s process advisors to ensure that the awards are conducted in the most transparent way and the results are unbiased.