All India GJC conducts the Grand Finale for the most awaited and industry’s most prestigious jewellery awards

National: The grand finale of industry’s most prestigious awards National Jewellery Awards (NJA) 2020-21, an initiative by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex body for domestic jewellery sector, were held on a bigger and grander scale. The NJA 2020-21 attracted an overwhelming response with thousands of entries.
The 10th edition of NJA had 9 Award segments which were further sub-divided into 36 sub categories that covered all the segments of the jewellery industry starting from Students, Designers, Artisans, Jewellery Awards, Store Awards, Women Entrepreneur, Advertising Campaign Awards and Special Awards such as Gem of the Year (East/West North/South), Yuva Ratna Award, Jewel of the Year and industries highest recognition Anmol Ratna Award. The jewellery catogery itself had 17 sub categories such as Bride’s Pride (Gold/ Diamond/ Jadau Bridal Jewellery); Couture Jewellery (Gold or Diamond); New Age Women’s Jewellery – 9-to-5 (Gold or Diamond); Paramparik Jewellery (Artisan’s Pride); Platinum Jewellery; The Touch of Colour (Colourstone Jewellery), The Treasure of Ocean (Pearl Jewellery); Zirconia Jewellery; Bangle/ Bracelet/ Kada; Earring; Ring; Accessory; All Eyes on HIM (Men’s Jewellery); Sterling Silver Jewellery and Artefacts.
Mr. Ashish Pethe (Chairman, GJC), Mr. Nilesh Shobhawat (Convener-NJA), and various stalwarts from the jewellery industry were present at the grand event. Celebrity Chief Guest Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani, an singer, host and actresses Sophie Choudry and Kimi Katkar a popular actress were present to felicitate the winners and the show was anchored by Indian television actor Hussain Kuwajerwala which was mesmerising and entertaining. The Audience which comprises of the artistic people from the gold, jewellery back ground indeed had an entertaining evening.
The three hour award function showcased and recognized the talent and craftsmanship in the gems and jewellery industry. Known for its stand for craft, devotion and motivation for the industry, NJA under the auspices of GJC is considered to be Industry’s biggest and widest award show that recognizes all sector of the industry and offers a platform where true talent of the industry are appreciated and encourage to stimulate growth and creativity in the industry after tough time of pandemic.
Mr. Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC, said, “NJA 20-21 will stimulate growth and facilitate progress of the gem & jewellery industry to the next paradigm after the global pandemic. NJA nurtures creativity and honours innovation while showcasing the best-of-India. It inspires passion, craftsmanship and devotion to the art and science of ‘Make in India’ jewellery manufacturing and retailing. It attracts young talent for the industry and inspires them to prove their talent to their peers. NJA also brings India’s craftsmen and artisans to the centre-stage and honours their role and efforts in continuing the illustrious legacy of India’s jewellery business.”
Mr. Nilesh Shobhawat, Convener-NJA, GJC, said, “The 10th edition of the prestigious National Jewellery Awards comes at after a difficult time caused by the pandemic. NJA is one of the several prestigious initiatives by GJC encourages to motivate the industry and trade while they seek to increase business through tough times. NJA provides a platform for the talented and the persistent players in the gem and jewellery business to showcase and showcase their talent on a national platform.”
GJC’s NJA 2020-21 is presented by World Gold Council (WGC), Trophy Partner R V Agrawal Impex Pvt Ltd, Laboratory Sponsor GIA – Laboratory, Platinum Partner – Platinum Guild International, Associate Partner – De Beers, Forevermark, Logistic Partner BVC Logistics, Education Partner – International Institute of Gemology (IIG), Supporting Partners – Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Laxmi Diamonds, Haripriya Traders, Manik Chand Jewellers; Shreejee Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Premiere Jewels of India and BSE.
Ernst & Young (E&Y) is GJC’s process advisors to ensure that the awards are conducted in the most transparent way and the results are unbiased.
|CATEGORY
|WINNER
|ACCESSORY OF THE YEAR
|SILVER EMPORIUM PVT. LTD.
|ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR – AUDIO / VISUAL AND PRINT
|MALABAR GOLD PRIVATE LIMITED
|ALL EYES ON HIM (MEN’S JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR)
|AQUA JEWELLERS
|ANMOL RATNA AWARD
|MR. BACHHRAJ BAMALWA
|ARIHANT DIAMOND INSTITUTE
|ANOKHI AVNISHBHAI MEHTA
|ARTISAN/ CRAFTSMAN
|SWARUP PAUL FROM VUMMIDI BANGARU JEWELLERS
|BANGLE/BRACELET/KADA OF THE YEAR
|LAXMI JEWELLERY EXPORT PVT LTD
|CAD
|MITHUN KALIPADA JANA
|CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR – DIGITAL
|RANIWALA JEWELLERS PVT. LTD.
|CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD
|C KRISHNIAH CHETTY GROUP OF JEWELLERS
|COUTURE JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR (GOLD OR DIAMOND)
|CHARU JEWELS
|EARRING OF THE YEAR
|RANKA JEWELLERS
|GEM OF THE YEAR – EAST
|MR. SUBIR KUMAR SEN
|GEM OF THE YEAR – NORTH
|MR. RAJAN RASTOGI
|GEM OF THE YEAR – SOUTH
|MR. B RAMESH
|GEM OF THE YEAR – WEST
|MR. FATECHAND RANKA
|HAND SKETCH
|PRATIKSHA GANDLE RJ
|INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF GEMOLOGY
|VIRAJ PANDURANG PALKAR
|JEWEL OF THE YEAR
|MR. ZAVERILAL V. MANDALIA
|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF DESIGN
|SIMRAN BAHMANIA
|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FASHION TECHNOLOGY
|PRIYANSHI GUSAIN
|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FASHION TECHNOLOGY
|RIYA ARORA
|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FASHION TECHNOLOGY
|AMISHA RAI
|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FASHION TECHNOLOGY
|MAYANK BHASKAR
|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FASHION TECHNOLOGY GANDHINAGAR
|MUSKAN WADHWA
|PARAMPARIK JEWELLERY – AN ARTISAN’S PRIDE
|ARJUNAA JEWELLERS
|PEARL ACADEMY
|KHUSHBOO AHUJA
|PLATINUM JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR
|EMERALD JEWEL INDUSTRY INDIA LIMITED
|RING OF THE YEAR
|KIRTILAL KALIDAS JEWELLERS PRIVATE LTD.
|SAWANSUKHA INSTITUTE OF GEMOLOGY AND DESIGN
|DIVYA GUPTA
|SINGLE STORE OF THE YEAR EAST
|SAWANSUKHA JEWELLERS PVT. LTD.
|SINGLE STORE OF THE YEAR NORTH
|HARSAHAIMAL SHIAMLAL JEWELLERS
|SINGLE STORE OF THE YEAR SOUTH
|VISWA AND DEVJI DIAMONDS PRIVATE LIMITED
|SINGLE STORE OF THE YEAR WEST
|KABRA JEWELS PVT. LTD.
|STERLING SILVER ARTEFACTS
|CAPS GOLD PRIVATE LIMITED
|STERLING SILVER JEWELLERY (SILVER JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR)
|SRI VASAVI THANGA MAALIGAI
|THE BRIDE’S PRIDE (DIAMOND BRIDAL JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR)
|VUMMIDI BANGARU JEWELLERS
|THE BRIDE’S PRIDE (GOLD BRIDAL JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR)
|EMERALD JEWEL INDUSTRY INDIA LIMITED
|THE BRIDE’S PRIDE (JADAU BRIDAL JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR)
|SABINE JEWELLERS
|THE NEW – AGE WOMEN’S JEWELLERY (9 TO 5 JEWELLERY Â€“ GOLD OR DIAMOND)
|BHINDI JEWELLERS
|THE TOUCH OF COLOR (COLOURSTONE JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR)
|KARAN KOTHARI JEWELLERS PVT. LTD
|TREASURE OF OCEAN (PEARL JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR)
|KIRTILAL KALIDAS JEWELLERS PRIVATE LTD.
|WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARD
|MS. SHRUSSHTI SHARMA
|YUVA RATNA AWARD
|MR. DEVEN SATIKUVAR
|ZIRCONIA JEWELLERY OF THE YEAR
|G. R. THANGA MALIGAI FIRM