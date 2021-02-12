All India Painting Competition ‘Oh My God’ organised by Nav Shri Art & Culture Organisation

Nav Shri Art & Culture as the name itself suggests its an organisation working towards art and our culture. Art is the expression or communication of emotions and ideas, a means for exploring and appreciating formal elements for their own sake, and as mimesis or representation. Art gives us a way to be creative and express ourselves. Art is something that makes us more thoughtful and well-rounded humans.”

Culture plays an important role in the development of any nation. It represents a set of shared attitudes, values, goals and practices. A country as diverse as India is symbolized by the plurality of its culture. India has one of the world’s largest collections of Songs, Music, Dance, Theater, Folk Traditions, Performing Arts, Rites and Rituals, Paintings and Writings that are known, as the ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ of Humanity.

Art means not only Painting but also any which is creative which makes happiness is art, like Dance, Music, Magic etc said Founder of Nav Shri Art & Culture Organisation Mr. Mohit Manocha He is fond of art. He believes each and every person has been blessed with art, it’s just they have to work on it and polish it. He has a guideline for people who want to find a career that engages your inner passion.

Gond Art Madhubani, Tanjore, Batik Painting and many more traditional art forms are fading now. Nav Shri Art & Culture Organisation is taking steps to save these art forms by giving training and by conducting free workshops on this art.

It is a charitable organisation managed by a dedicated team of volunteers. It is striving towards making art of expression a respectable employment for the poor & needy people. We do this by providing financial assistance to help people with less fortunate circumstances to better their lives by providing the right platform to groom their talent and gain their rightful place in society. It is dedicated to cultural expression, creating awareness of artists and art of all kinds and from all places.

About All India Painting Competition

Every year Nav Shri Art & Culture Organisation organise painting competition at National Level for All Professional Artist, School Teachers, Students of Fine Arts from Fine Arts Institutes, Schools, Colleges, Academies, Art Faculty, Anybody who has a propensity for Drawing & Painting Art or Hobby Pursuer of Art, as well as Professional- Level Amateur Fine artist with a Minimum Age of 18 years and above are eligible to participate in the competition. This competition’s subject is to eradicate the squalor from our society and we provide artists with a new theme every year so that they can spread awareness among the people. Artists from all over India participate in this and the winners are awarded by Cash Prizes, Trophies, Scholarships, Gift Hampers, and Certificates etc. Winners are also exhibited in the art exhibition to encourage the art of artists.

All India Painting Competition ‘Oh My God’

In the year 2019-2020 the theme of the All India Painting Competition was “Oh My God” organised by Nav Shri Art & Culture Organisation. The twenty nominated participants of the All India Painting Competition were given a chance for free participation in the “Passion explosion” annual art exhibition.

“Oh My God” was a great success for the participants with three cash prizes and three consolation prizes.

The first prize was awarded to Mr. Rahil Ratre from Bilaspur. He received a cash prize of Rs 21000/-, trophy, certificate and a gift hamper.

The second prize was awarded to Mr. N.Pratyush Kumar Choudhury from Orissa. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs 11000/-, trophy, certificate and a gift hamper.

The third prize was given to Mr. Sankar Tarafdar from West Bengal. He received a cash prize of Rs 5100/- along with a trophy, certificate and gift hamper.

The Nav Shri Art & Culture Organisation also awarded the consolation prize to three of the participants’ Ms. Megha Jain from Assam, Ms. Bharti Kaushik from Delhi and Mr. Rajib Agarwal from Jharkhand.