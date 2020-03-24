All-new Quikrite from William Penn More than just a notebook

William Penn is pleased to announce the launch of its bestselling Quikrite Notebook System in two new colours, viz. Emerald Green and Burgundy Wine.

Quikrite has been a mainstay of the company’s Pennline range of products since its introduction. With a cleverly designed housing that accommodates multiple replaceable notebooks (called Quikfills), handy dimensions and quality packaging, it is a product that promotes productivity and wellbeing by being modular, innovative, sustainable and organised.

Contributing to the popularity of Quikrite is its combination of utility and aesthetics: it comes in a premium leatherette jacketsportinga two-tone finish, and has pouches for credit cards, business cards, loyalty cards and cash. The branded metal snap-tab loop securely holds a medium-sized pen. You can also give your Quikrite a personal touch by embossing your name on it.

Quikrite is available in the new colours immediately at all William Penn stores as well as online.