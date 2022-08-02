All new Sunday Brunch at Culture 2.0

Culture 2.0 now introduces all-new Sunday brunches at the restaurant. Located in the upscape neighbourhood of Balewadi High Street, this newly opened resto-bar has already become a hot favourite watering hole. With cozy interiors and covered outdoor seating, the restaurant has a perfect setting for brunch in this season!

Culture 2.0 has a three-course set brunch menu that includes options from Indian, Oriental and Continental cuisines. The menu changes every week and the restaurant focuses on offering the best of signature cocktails, appetizers, mains and desserts. Some of the signature brunch dishes include – asian crispy shell canape, kung pao chicken, Hrishi’s favourite paneer paprika, butter chicken pizza, hazelnut mousse and much more!

So head to Culture 2.0 to enjoy delicious food, chilled beer and cocktails and live pop music!

Date and Time – Sundays, 12:30 pm onwards

Price – INR 999 onwards

Contact – 9175897105