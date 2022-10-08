All robin rounds matches won by India against Bangladesh, Australia and South Africa in DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022, UAE.

8th Oct 2022, UAE:- India Deaf Cricket Team are at the top of the table and have won all three round-robin match with Bangladesh, Australia, and South Africa. India’s deaf team won the third round-robin match of the T20 Champions Trophy with 43 runs and came up with a spirited show with both bat and ball as South Africa failed in case 153.

India scores 152 with the loss of 5 wickets, Akash Singh comes with hitter of the match with 61 of just 44 balls and holds the trophy for Man of the Match. Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

The India Deaf Cricket Team is leveling up the Champions Trophy series by winning the second-round robin match against Australia on Thursday. India defeated Australia by 45 runs in their second round-robin match of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 at Malek stadium in Ajman, UAE. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat.

Chasing a target of 153 runs, Australia was bundled out for 107 runs and seven wickets. Earlier, put into bat, India posted 152 runs in the stipulated 20 overs with a loss of six wickets. Virendra Singh (78 not out) was the top scorer, with Akash Singh (26) scoring scintillatingly to help India post 152 for six. Australia produced a fine bowling display to beat the hosts by six wickets in the second round-robin match at Malek Stadium, Ajman, UAE on Thursday. On the other hand, India took seven wickets off Australia after India successfully sorted out their batting. Australian deaf player Harry Bell (26) hit the highest score for his team.

Indian deaf player Virendra Singh holds the award for Man of the Match.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

India is ready to have their clutches with an emphatic win in the first match on Tuesday. India defeated Bangladesh by 25 runs in their opening match of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 at Malek stadium in Ajman, UAE. Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat.

Chasing a target of 130 runs, Bangladesh was bundled out for 104 runs in 17.5 overs. Earlier, put into bat, India posted 129 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Akash Singh was the top scorer with 36 runs, and Indarjeet contributed 30 runs. On the other hand, Bangladesh player Saidur Rahman does pretty well batting, scoring 27 runs for Bangladesh. Ravuri Yashwant Naidu was the most successful bowler for India as he took 3 wickets of Bangladesh in 3 overs.

Yashwant holds the award for Man of the Match.