All Things Merry and Bright at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, December 2022: ‘Tis the most beautiful time of the year, and there is no other place to spread cheer than at Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

On the occasion of Christmas Eve, Novotel Hyderabad Airport sets the perfect stage to celebrate the eve with an exclusive, sumptuous menu designed by the culinary team and a selection of unlimited beverages! Bring your loved ones and spend Christmas Eve creating unforgettable memories over a decadent meal of holiday dishes such as Roast Turkey, Pork, and Barbeque goodies. There are set to be live counters with endless food options as well!

Food Exchange will welcome guests into a joyous world of holiday spirit full of festive cheer and décor. Guests will also be welcomed by delicious Christmas drinks – mulled wine and mulled apple juice. The evening will be made complete with a live band to entertain you with feet-tapping tunes and a very special surprise visit by Santa bearing gifts for the tiny tots.

Look no further, Novotel Hyderabad Airport awaits you and your loved ones for an unforgettable Christmas Eve.

Date: December 24, 2022

Timing: 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Venue: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Airport