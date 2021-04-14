All women Lions club Hyd Petals laid foundation for Charitable Clinic for Women and Children of Slum areas in Indiranagar in Srinagar Colony in the City

Hyderabad, April 14: Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals, an all women club is laid a foundation for Charitable Clinic for Women and Children of lesser privileged sections at Indiranagar, near Kamalapur in Srinagar Colony in the premises of Richmonds Primary School.

The clinic is the permanent project of the club taken up in the slum area of Indiranagar, which has 16,650 population comprising of daily wage workers, film technicians, drivers. The place where the clinic is coming up is a defunct government health center.

The Clinic which will be fully functional by the end of this month will have Paediatricians and Gynaecologists who will provide consultancy almost free at a nominal cost of Rs 40 or 50, which is yet to be fixed

The first project of the clinic will be to give 100 COVID Vaccines free of cost to the under privileged, informed Sangeetha Varma, President of Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals.

The clinic is coming up in a classroom donated by Richmonds High School. The room will be disconnected from the school.

The total cost of the project is Rs 2 lakh and the running expenditure is estimated to be around Rs 6 to 8 lakhs per year. The patients visited will be charged a nominal fee of Rs 40 to 50/- as a maintenance charges.

The clinic will work for six hours a day(3 hours each in the morning and evening)

Hyderabad Petals is a all women club which has 120 members coming from eminent and affluent families.

The clinic will also organise free Diabetic Checkup, Breast Cancer Check up camps and others.

Women and Children are the most vulnerable people and their health is of utmost importance for the betterment of the society

The foundation for the clinic is laid on the auspicious day of Ugadi.

The District Governor of International Association of Lions Clubs, Lion Manoj Kumar Rajpurohit of District 320/A laid the foundation stone.

Usharani Manne, Chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Sudha Moola Deverakonda, Interior designer is designing the room for the clinic and is providing support and Sujitha Chityala, Executive Director of Srishti Precast graced the function

Ms. Kavita Rathod, Secretary of the club, Sarita Rao, Treasurer, Dilip Kumar Varma, Chairman Richmonds High School were present at the function.

The President of the club Lion Sangeetha Varma has taken up the permanent project by raising donations through members and through fundraiser events.

According to her, the club also intends to open a few more such health centers in other areas of the city too. The likely places for the same are Domalguda, Uppal and Begumbazar. We may open two more clinics in next one year informed Sangeetha Varma.

The Secretary Lion Kavita Rathod and the Treasurer Lion SaritaRao have worked hand in hand in giving a concrete shape to the objective of the club.