Allcargo Group Ramping Up Its ESG Initiatives To Create Positive Impact for Stakeholders

Mumbai 15, March 2023: Allcargo Group, an India-born global logistics conglomerate, is strengthening its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework and accelerating its initiatives.

The priority for Allcargo Group is to ensure that its businesses across the world have a common, robust framework for their ESG initiatives at different stages of evolution to create sustained outcomes whilst strengthening the group’s commitment to environment and societies. It has engaged KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP to assist in laying the foundational framework for ESG strategy and formulating the milestone goals. Due to the group’s global presence and for automating ESG reporting along with the requisite digital tools for tracking as well as driving ESG programs it has roped in GovEVA. The GovEVA ESG software is a unique technology which combines leading-edge, AI-enabled automation and domain-rich content that accelerates an organizations’ ESG journey.

The Group’s ambitious ESG strategy will be governed by a core group, including senior leadership from across its offices in the world, led by Suresh Kumar R, CEO of Allcargo Logistics India. A comprehensive roadmap for the Group to achieve its ESG and sustainability goals is being created. To further understand how ESG could be integrated into the group’s business, over 300 senior leadership team members have been trained through an immersive program by NITIE (National Institute of Industrial Engineering).

“We are reimagining our existing business models and believe that for sustainable growth ESG has to be integral and embedded in our business strategy. To scale up our ESG agenda further we have embarked on our journey of building a diverse workforce while nurturing the community we live in. Our ultimate focus with the ESG strategy is to help us in positioning for continued success, while supporting our clients’ business objectives. At this juncture, we are uniquely placed to combine our business operations and be more purpose and sustainability driven coupled with digital innovation that will ultimately lead us to not only drive the sustainability agenda of the group but also shape sustainable logistical solutions with the wider logistics ecosystem and leave behind a better planet for the future generations,” said Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Allcargo Group.

Over the past few quarters Allcargo group has launched a slew of programs straddling a wide range of topics – cyber security, Diversity & Inclusivity, Supporting communities to name a few. The group’s cybersecurity posture is compliant with best practices and is ISO27001 certified while the Cyber Exposure Score (CES) is in the Low Risk category. As the group is spread out across the globe it has streamlined and centralized its technology stack and has a unified dashboard for reporting of key metrics. From an inclusivity and diversity perspective, the group worldwide has over 50% women in its workforce. ECU Worldwide (a group company), is the leader in this and there are opportunities for other group companies. To further encourage women employees, a group-wide initiative RESTART- Back To Work Program for Women was rolled out for women returning to their careers after a break. At Gati-KWE, one in five middle and upper management positions, is staffed by women.

Allcargo Group was amongst the first to recognize the importance of skilling the community they operate in and was instrumental in setting up a multi-skill development centre in collaboration with JNPT and CIDCO. It provided underprivileged youth with an opportunity to better their employability, while simultaneously making skilled labour and allowed many families to transform their lives for the better. Over the course of years under Allcargo’s Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) over 500 students have completed training and received assistance for placements.

Furthermore, to help with environment sustainability, the group is ensuring that by 2025, Gati‘s (an Allcargo Group Company) entire fleet of last mile delivery vehicles switch to utilizing alternate fuels. Avvashya Foundation, the CSR arm of Allcargo Logistics, is well on course to completing its target of a million trees by 2023 working with 15000 farmers across tribal belts in Maharashtra including Jawhar, Mokada and Karjat in Palghar and Raigad districts of Maharashtra under the aegis of Maitree initiative.

Allcargo Group has a revenue of over USD 2.6 billion and is headquartered in Mumbai with operations across 180 countries that includes Allcargo Logistics Limited, ECU Worldwide and Gati Limited. The group has a unified focus on customer centricity and a digital-first approach and offers solutions across the international supply chain, express distribution, CFS-ICD, contract logistics and logistics parks.