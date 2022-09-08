Allen Career Institute forays into New Delhi-NCR marking its maiden entry in the region with 7 new centres

8 September 2022, Mumbai: Allen Career Institute (ACI), the pioneer of competitive exam preparation in India, with over 34 years of legacy in preparing Students for aspirational exams, announces its entry into the Delhi NCR region by opening seven centres in Kalu Sarai, Dwaraka, Lajpat Nagar, Janakpuri, Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram by September 30, 2022.

The company, which has pioneered coaching for students from class 6th to 12th in various National and International Olympiads and entrance examinations such as JEE (Advanced & Main), NEET (UG), NTSE, KVPY, National & International Olympiads, aims to expand rapidly and improve learning outcomes for students across India and beyond. Students will be provided admission to these Delhi & NCR campuses on the basis of Tallentex, the leading talent search scholarship exam for all students between classes 5 to 10. This scholarship exam would be conducted offline on October 9th 2022, across various centres in the New Delhi-NCR region.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr.Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute Pvt. Ltd., said, “Over the past three decades, Allen Career Institute has established itself as a top destination for competitive exam preparation and students of Allen have been continuously proving their supremacy by producing top results in the exams. We have a proven pedagogy for the students of the capital city. We are happy to inform that many students who are from Delhi are studying with us in sessions 2022-23 and performing well in our internal tests. We are focused on helping students find and maximize their full potential. With our new centres in this region, we will put in all our efforts to provide the best in class faculty, infrastructure and study material to help students excel in this region as well.”

Allen’s newly launched coaching centres will provide students with much-needed mentor support, career counselling, and psychological counselling. As the seats to these coaching centres are limited, admissions will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. The Delhi-NCR study centres will focus on preparing students for JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET – UG, Olympiads, and NTSE. We will also be providing pre-nurture career foundation courses for students from Classes 8 to 10.

ALLEN started its journey in the organised coaching service sector with Allen Career Institutes 34 years ago in Kota, Rajasthan, earning the undisputed market leader position in preparation of JEE (Main+Advanced), JEE (Main), NEET-UG and Pre-Nurture & Career Foundation (Class VI to X, NTSE & Olympiads). It currently operates 41 Centres across India with more than 2,50,000 students enrolled across all centres in the current session. Allen Career Institute had recently raised $600 million from Bodhi Tree and also launched its digital arm Allen Digital with its foray into the Edtech space. ALLEN has a pan-India footprint with a growing presence in the Middle East.

