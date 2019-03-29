Allen Solly defines the ‘Future of Bottomwear’ with its latest campaign

India’s pioneer brand in semi‐formal dressing from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. unveiled the latest innovative range of fashion forward trousers through its campaign “Future of Bottomwear”. While Indian men spent heavily on shirts, trousers weren’t given due importance by them even though it was a major part of their attire. Allen Solly wanted to change this trend by shifting the focus from shirts to trousers.

To communicate its shift in perspective and its new offerings, Allen Solly launched a new campaign which will reach its target audience with a unique mix of traditional and new age advertising platforms such as TV, HOTSTAR, cinema halls and social media.

Commenting on the launch, Anil. S. Kumar, COO, Allen Solly said “Allen Solly has always been in the forefront of redefining fashion at work through its unconventional workwear offering. This film is another step in that direction wherein we bring alive our brand logo ‘The Stag’ and through it we redefine the trouser category for today’s workplace. Allen Solly is known to have defined the category of chinos and now we are set to re-define the category again.”

Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the TVC continued to use the Brand’s greatest asset – the stag. The TVC features a young Solly man walking into a room with an air of attitude and confidence, sporting a smart trouser from the latest collection paired with a white Allen Solly shirt. He is puzzled when the mirror tilts and to his surprise there is the Stag which is pushing the focus to his trousers. The TVC draws the attention of the audience to the trousers and communicates where the brand is headed.

Jayanth Gurumurthy, Creative Director, Allen Solly further added “Allen Solly is known for our fashionable and functional take on the new age workwear needs. The collection incorporates blends, which provide comfort and mobility. With innovative detailing and modern construction this collection aims to redefine the trouser category.”

Mahesh Gharat, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy & Mather, Bangalore said “Allen Solly has been redefining work wear for a long while now. And this year, it was no different. Carrying forward the same thought process, we cracked an idea that would emphasize the trousers rather than the shirt. We didn’t face much of a challenge in making the film clutter breaking or memorable as Stag took on the role of the celebrity. We found a way to tell the story with the Stag playing an integral role in shifting the attention of the audience from the shirt to the trouser. Quick edits and a peppy track made the TVC even more sticky and popular. And this was just the beginning of the campaign.”

The stylish collection of fashion forward trousers by Allen Solly comes with a sporty side stripe, elastic waist band, light weight fabric and crop fit adding a touch of vogue to office wear. The contemporary collection will be available in stores across India.

Over the years, Allen Solly has revolutionized the lifestyle of professionals with New Age Work Wear Collection. With this new collection and campaign, Allen Solly sets new benchmarks for office wear fashion. It gives young men a chance to make a fashion statement at work not just with shirts but also with a range of stylish and functional trousers.