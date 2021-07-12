Allen Solly Introduces Duo Defence Mask; Launches Power of Two campaign...

Mumbai: – Allen Solly, India’s pioneer brand in semi-formal dressing from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., has launched a brand-new range of Anti-Viral face masks with Meltblown layers and detachable 5 layered filters, providing high particle filtration; a solution to today’s double masking needs.

The brand has launched a campaign titled “Power of Two” for the new collection of Duo Defence Masks. The campaign is in line with the current climate and seeks to offer customers a solution for their Double Masking requirements, whilst also providing their customers with a sense of comfort and safety. To ensure this, the brand has introduced the “Duo Defence Masks”, 5-layered masks with melt blown layers and 5 layered detachable filter, with three melt blown layers, providing High Particle Filtration.

The Allen Solly Duo Defence Mask, the newly introduced range of facemasks has been created in India, with VIROBLOCKTM, a Swiss technology that is tested to provide resistance against common viruses (enveloped) and bacteria as per AATCC 100 and ISO18184 global testing methods. Both the mask and filter are washable and recommended to be reused up to 20 gentle washes for the mask, and upto 10 gentle washes for the filter. Tested with government-approved laboratory in accordance to ASTM F2101 with higher Bacterial Filtration Efficiency the treatment does not claim to prevent infection/diseases or imply any public health claims to the wearer.

The Allen Solly Duo Defence masks also offers twice the comfort, as well due to its ergonomic design. The mask comprises of a nose clip that provides firm fixture and fits one’s face while also preventing aerosol flow. The mask is developed with premium woven fabric with Antiviral finish such that users are comfortable to wear the masks for extended durations.

Elaborating on the launch, Mr. Anil. S. Kumar, COO, Allen Solly said, “It has become essential for everyone to adhere to protocols and keep themselves and their loved ones safe and secure amid the scare of spread of COVID-19. The medical fraternity too has recommended double masking, especially when moving out. That is why we at Allen Solly have developed the new Duo Defence Anti-Viral mask, in line with customer needs today. “He further added, “Everyone should act responsibly during these times as a means to ensure the safety of not just themselves but also others around them. The Duo Defence Masks is a step in that very direction.”

The Duo Defence mask by Allen Solly comes in packs of two priced at INR 799. These masks are available to consumers across the country through exclusive Allen Solly stores, as well as online via allensolly.com.

