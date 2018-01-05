Allocation of Coal Mines for Commercial Mining

Enabling provisions have been made in the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 for allocation of coal mines by way of auction and allotment for the sale of coal. The methodology for allotment of coal mines under the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 to Central / State Public Sector Undertakings for sale of coal has been approved by the Government.

Further, to prepare the modalities for allocation of coal mines through auction for sale of coal by private companies, a discussion paper on auction of coal mines for commercial mining was prepared for seeking comments of public and stakeholders concerned and was placed in the public domain. The views of the public are largely related to the proposed eligibility conditions, auction methodology, basis of calculating revenue sharing, land acquisition etc. and general observations which inter alia included market scenario, existing legal regimes in the country’s coal market, pricing, upfront payment as well as suggestions as a way forward. The methodology for auction of coal mines / blocks for sale of coal under the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 is under consideration of the Government.

This Press Release is based on the information given by the Minister of Railways and Coal Shri Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on 05.01.2018 (Friday).