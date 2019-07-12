Alma Mater launches Exclusive Madhubani Art Design T-Shirts

Alma Mater, India’s largest online customized apparel and merchandise brand launches Exclusive Madhubani Art Design T-Shirts for the youth. The Madhubani collection is inspired by the Madhubani Art form along with daily quirks.

The Madhubani Art is done with a variety of tools, including fingers, twigs, brushes, nib-pens, and matchsticks and using natural dyes and pigment. The Madhubani Art design T-Shirts can be characterised by its eye-catching geometrical patterns.

Alma Mater is indulged with designers working and brainstorming every month to create some unique designs on t-shirts which are quirky, Trendy, and unique in designs. The designs which are available are Classy Tie, Cool Wings, Madhubani Lion, Infinity, Madhubani Tree etc.

Talking about the quality of the product, All the T-Shirts manufactured at Alma Mater are made of 100% premium cotton and the fabrics are made within the country only. The Premium quality fabric is pre shrunk and bio washed to give it luxurious feel. Coming up to the Printing part, eco and skin friendly dyes are used for color fastness and comforts.

The customers can also customize and get their own artwork printed on the t-shirts and hoodies in 3 simple steps online using Alma Mater Design Studio and reduce the hassle

The Exclusive Madhubani Art T-Shirts are available on https://www.almamaterstore.in/am-shop/am-collection/madhubani-collection at INR 749/- only.