Almo ropes in KshitijLadia from Pharmeasy as Co-Founder & COO

June 14, 2022 – Almo, an emerging D2C brand in men’s premium essentials space, has announced the appointment of Mr. KshitijLadia as its Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kshitij brings in over 10+ years of experience in e-commerce and before joining Almo, has led strategy, business operations, and supply chain across high-growth consumer internet startups including Pharmeasy, CarDekho, and Iksula.

In his new stint in Almo, Kshitij will be responsible for driving the strategy, operations, and supply chain towards the goal of creating operating excellence across the organization. Kshitij will spearhead the cross-functional teams across fulfillment, customer care, merchandising, finance & human resources with his vast knowledge in the e-commerce sector along with bringing best practices on enhancing the overall customer experience as a key mandate.

Commenting on Almo’s latest leadership addition, Mr. Abhishek Shah Founder & CEO of Almo said “We are elated to welcome Kshitij to the Almo family as our new Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. For Almo, as an emerging D2C brand, operational excellence will be critical to set up a strong foundation. The fact that we have worked together closely previously and built multiple businesses from the ground up including at Iksula & CarDekho plus his in-depth exposure in leadership roles with the likes of Pharmeasy, gives me immense confidence in this partnership taking Almo to new heights together. Now that he is a member of the Almo founding team, his exposure and experiences at larger-scale high-growth consumer internet startups will aid us in our quest to become the one-stop destination for day-to-day premium essentials for the evolved man.” Sharing his excitement Kshitij, Co-Founder & COO, said “I am thrilled to be a part of the Almo founding team and looking forward to making it the most customer-loved brand in the coming decade. I have worked with both Abhishek and Chhavi in my previous stints and we possess strong complementing skills that will help us scale and grow Almo phenomenally fast ahead, besides the strong merchandising & supply chain skills that Muskaan brings to Almo gives me immense confidence in Almo’s ability to offer a strong product innovation led value proposition to its end customers. With sustainability at its core, Almo has successfully built a strong foundation for a new age brand disrupting a high commodity category while demonstrating a strong initial product-market fit. I’m excited to lead Almo into this next era of rapid growth, intending to triple our revenue by FY23 and take our customer experience to the best in its class in the industry. “

Kshitij is a seasoned business mind & has worked with a founder mindset across leadership roles in large unicorns. Apart from his love for work, he also shares his interest in cricket, poker & music. His vision for Almo is to make a high impact on the evolved Indian consumers’ lifestyle by solving their daily premium essential needs.