Alpha Corp receives recognition at HT Real Estate Titans Awards

Gurugram: Alpha Corp gleams with the recognition of two of its marquee projects. Model Industrial Park, Amritsar was awarded as ‘The Iconic Industrial Project’ and GurgaonOne sector 84 received ‘Iconic Premium Residential Project (Gurugram)’ at the HT Real Estate Titans Awards 2022. On this occasion, the senior leadership team of Alpha Corp has expressed their gratitude towards its residents who have been extremely supportive of the company’s continuous improvement, and to the external and internal stakeholders including Alpha Team. The prestigious awards were received by Mr. Santosh Agarwal, CFO and Executive Director, Alpha Corp

Receiving the appreciation, Santosh Agarwal, said, “It is an honor to receive this prestigious award. It is truly inspirational to receive such recognized appreciation which motivates us to deliver the best. We have always delivered the projects which have matched the demand & expectations of our buyers and we aim to cater to their needs through the adoption of advanced facilities in our upcoming projects.”

Alpha Corp Model Industrial Park, located at Amritsar-Una Expressway is the first-of-its-kind, PUDA-approved industrial park, spread over an area of 132 acres, a benchmark development in the region for ORANGE, WHITE and GREEN category industries. The flexibility to accommodate industries with varying demands along with infrastructure to support the most hi-tech and energy-intensive industries makes this industrial park a distinct proposition not only for Amritsar city but the region. The industry project provides a sophisticated infrastructure with lush green parks, wide tree-lined roads, ceaseless web connectivity and ample parking. It also includes advanced amenities like rainwater harvesting for superior water conservation and uninterrupted water supply and 24×7 security along with unparalleled waste disposal through Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and water management with Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP).

GurgaonOne Sector 84, located at the heart of New Gurgaon, adjacent to the Dwarka Expressway, offers seamless connectivity and ease of travel to the residents. The master planning of this unique real estate project, which offers prime ready-to-move apartments, epitomizes the principles of design that exude openness with maximized greens, induced with sensitive landscaping, making this New Gurgaon residential property highly sought after.

HT Real Estate Titans Awards is the recognition to those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures and proven to be titans with their praiseworthy contributions to the real estate sector.