Alpha Ori Technologies secures ClassNK certification for SMARTShip™

Leading ship classification society ClassNK has confirmed type approval certification for SMARTShip™, the patented digital shipping solution developed by Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) enjoying rapid uptake across the maritime sector.

SMARTShip™, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that enables the onboard operation of multiple systems with varying degrees of autonomy, has already been installed on more than 30 vessels and another 60 ships are at various stages of the set-up process.

ClassNK’s certification for SMARTShip™ covers approval of the solution as a ‘Computer Based System’ which conforms to the Class Society’s rules governing a product performing ‘Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics’, ‘Situational Awareness’ and ‘Decision Support Systems’, both onboard and ashore.

Hourai Maru, a mid-sized gas carrier delivered recently, was the first ship certified with a ClassNK-approved SMARTShip™.

Captain Rajesh Unni, Co-CEO of AOT and CEO and Founder of leading Singapore-based shipmanager Synergy Group, welcomed the certification of SMARTShip™ by ClassNK.

“ClassNK is renowned globally for its exceptional quality,” he said. “Its approval provides quality and reliability assurance for our SMARTShip solutions, especially to Japanese clients but also to our many maritime customers located around the world. This is also recognition that AOT has quickly emerged as an industry leader in the field of technology and digital shipping. Technology is transforming our industry. AOT’s approach to tackling pain points and enabling rules-based decision-making gives clients added transparency and delivers multiple operational, financial and environmental benefits.”

AOT’s SMARTShip™ platform takes a holistic approach to solving maritime pain-point issues for every stakeholder in the logistics value chain – Ship Owners, Ship Managers, Ship Operators, Port Management, Surveyors, Ship Registries, P&I Clubs and Shipbuilders. Data is collected from all parts of the ship to create a platform which connects disparate systems. This enables the continual monitoring and collection of data, helping crew and managers make rules-based decisions.

“SMARTShip™ leverages AOT’s proprietary hardware and software and cloud-based infrastructure to collect and transmit more than 5000 data points from various systems on board,” said Captain Unni. “It utilizes the data collected to create value for stakeholders, often including additional information such as weather overlay, statutory and regulatory information etc. The front-end user experience includes intuitive applications which facilitate monitoring and diagnostics of operational issues.”

SMARTShip™ has already been critically acclaimed by industry leaders. Martin Ackermann, CEO of BW LPG, a leading client of AOT, commented, “With digitalisation disrupting entire industries, we seek to realise the competitive advantage it can bring to BW LPG and, in turn, our customers. The SMARTShip™, solution from Alpha Ori Technologies enables us to combine our vessel’s operational data with a range of external data so that in real-time we can optimize performance on single vessels and across our entire fleet. We see great potential in improving safety, reducing costs and enhancing performance for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

Capt. Rajeeva Mathur, COO of Southern Pacific Holding Corporation C/O Kumiai Senpaku Co., Ltd, also praised the performance improvements yielded by SMARTShip™.

“Alpha Ori Technology’s SMARTShip™ system has introduced a whole new vision in the approach to ship operations for us at Kumiai Senpaku,” he said. “We certainly feel that its transparency and the reliability of information it gives us makes it a very efficient and effective tool in improving commercial and operational enhancement. Our expectations have also been met on fuel optimisation and predictive maintenance programmes. Our charterers and managers will continue to benefit from this,” he said.

Features such as the optimization of total fuel consumption and the creation of intelligent alerts and leading indicators are an integral part of SMARTShip™. For example, a quick visualization dashboard for critical assets and their parameters is available with drill-down options showing all related information in list and graph views.

“SMARTShip’s Remote Monitoring & Diagnostics (RMD) provides clients with the capability to troubleshoot remotely,” added Captain Unni. “This generates huge savings on the usual cost required to send a service engineer to the actual location of the ship for troubleshooting.”

SMARTShip’s Situational Awareness Decision Support System (DSS) incorporates applications including SMARTAlert notifications for preventing incidents, TFOC (Total Fuel Oil Consumption) fuel optimization application and ASSET AI predictive maintenance applications.

“AOT has deployed these systems on 30 vessels as in date and we have commitments for another 60 more in the pipeline for this year,” said Captain Unni. “By installing these systems, clients have seen improved operational efficiency via greater transparency, reduced RMD costs – preventing breakdowns, increasing time between overhauls etc. – and optimised fuel use.”