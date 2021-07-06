AlphaCorp organises Bhumi Pujan ceremony of ‘Ananta’

Gurugram: Leading realty developer AlphaCorp organized the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony of its project ‘Ananta’ at Sector-112, Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. Earlier, the project was being developed as ‘Earth Copia’ by Earth Infrastructure. After a thorough evaluation, NCLT rewarded this stuck project to AlphaCorp.

“We have always been innovative to contribute towards the greater good of the real estate industry. Further, we have been consistent in delivering the promises which we made to the buyers in the past. The Ananta project will not only give relief to 600 homebuyers but will also reaffirm buyers’ trust in the market. Our firm belief in customer-centricity will help us to streamline our efforts in regard to the new launches across segments in the near future. We have planned to raise the bar by investing Rs 1000 crore in 10 stuck projects across the Delhi-NCR region thus welcoming many buyers into the Alphacorp family. With the help of our internal and external stakeholders, we are confident of delivering these projects within the next 5-7 years.” said Ashish Sarin, CEO, AlphaCorp.

On this auspicious occasion, the company also showed gratitude towards the society and donated food to an NGO Rahab Centre for Hope run by Eunice Stephen.

The company has taken over three projects―Earth Sapphire Court in Greater Noida, Earth Tech One on Yamuna Expressway, and Earth Copia in Gurgaon. It had submitted bids in Delhi High Court and NCLT with the help of buyers associations.