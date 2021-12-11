Alstrut India showcases a wide range of collaborative robots for Industrial Automation at ACMEE 2021

Chennai, 11th December 2021: Alstrut India showcases their products and solutions in the 14th International Machine Tools Exhibition. The Exhibition is being held at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nungambakkam, Chennai from 09th December to 13th December 2021. ACMEE organised by AIEMA has been one of the flagship exhibitions in South India, since 1994.

Alstrut is the largest partner of Universal Robots in India. Universal Robots is the world’s largest company in the collaborative robot space. Manufacturers have consciously started moving towards the use of collaborative robots because of the numerous benefits it brings to them, including simplicity of installation, space-saving, ability to redeploy, and the lowest total cost of ownership.

Alstrut is excited to participate once again in ACMEE – Chennai’s flagship industrial expo. “Having been in the business of industrial automation providing assembly lines & end of line automation solutions for discrete manufacturing industries, we partnered with Universal Robots about 4 years ago. Today, we have emerged to be one of India’s largest companies in the collaborative robot space, with over 200 cobots deployed in India & globally, in verticals ranging from Automobile, Auto-component, Electrical, Electronics, FMCG, Food, Packaging, Pharma, etc,” said Mr. Anuj Bihani, Managing Director, Alstrut India Private Limited.

ACMEE sees exhibitors from across the world, displaying their latest and cutting-edge technologies including robotics, machine tool, metrology, automation, and controls among many others. With a specific focus on Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0, many participants use this platform to launch and showcase their newest machines and technological advancements. While a large part of the visitors is from across Tamil Nadu, this expo attracts visitors from other parts of India as well.

Alstrut is also partnered with other companies in the collaborative space, including MiR, Robotiq, OnRobot amongst many others, thereby widening the solutions offered – such as machine tending, assembly, glue dispensing, welding, palletizing, etc. Alstrut is constantly working on adjacent technologies that accelerate the deployment of robots at MSME companies in India.