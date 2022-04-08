ALTEN expands its operations to accelerate the growth in India

Bengaluru, India – April 08th, 2022: ALTEN Group with a presence in 30 countries has 42000 employees globally. ALTEN India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALTEN Group, is expanding its operations in India by creating more than 3,000 jobs. India being the growth engine, we are having a roadmap to triple in the next 2.5 years from 6250 to 15000 employees including all the subsidiaries. The inauguration of an additional facility in Bangalore is one more milestone toward achieving our growth objectives. We are committed to adding more facilities in India to support the growth.

With this huge investment in resources, ALTEN India is expected to significantly contribute to the group’s overall growth ambition. This is a harbinger of hope in the post-pandemic world to strengthen the economy by creating more job opportunities to the talent in India.