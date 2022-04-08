ALTEN expands its operations to accelerate the growth in India

Bengaluru, India – April 08th, 2022: ALTEN Group with a presence in 30 countries has 42000 employees globally. ALTEN India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALTEN Group, is expanding its operations in India by creating more than 3,000 jobs. India being the growth engine, we are having a roadmap to triple in the next 2.5 years from 6250 to 15000 employees including all the subsidiaries. The inauguration of an additional facility in Bangalore is one more milestone toward achieving our growth objectives. We are committed to adding more facilities in India to support the growth.
With this huge investment in resources, ALTEN India is expected to significantly contribute to the group’s overall growth ambition. This is a harbinger of hope in the post-pandemic world to strengthen the economy by creating more job opportunities to the talent in India.
Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO and Co-founder of ALTEN Group said “this new facility will harness our innovation in the area of Aero, embedded, Digital and IT solution to support our customers. We see a lot of talent availability in India and continue to invest further in India and develop technologies to support our growth globally. This will provide opportunities to young Indians to grow and add value to our global business significantly”.
Pascal Amore, Executive Vice President of ALTEN Group and Head of APAC, reinforced that the “ALTEN Group is bullish on India, as the country has a talent pool which is very diverse in nature and this will help the group prepare ourselves for new technological areas. It is conducive to invest in India as it is a win-win situation for both employer & employees.”
Uttamkumar Sankpal, CEO of ALTEN India adds that “We are overwhelmed to inaugurate yet another facility in Bangalore. This facility is one more step forward to support our road map of adding 3000 innovators this year to strengthen ALTEN’s growth in India. We are growing at a stupendous phase; we have grown 70% in 2021 the year of pandemic. We believe our growth will continue to achieve our goal of reaching 15000 innovators by 2024 and become the most preferred employer in India. This will revive the economy and jobs creation post-pandemic.”