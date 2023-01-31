Altigreen Propulsion Labs wins the IET India Mobility Award 2022

Bangalore, 31 January 2023: Altigreen Propulsion Labs, a leader in Electric Vehicle technology for commercial cargo Last Mile Transportation vehicles, was honored with the IET India Mobility Award 2022 by The IET (Institution of Engineering and Technology) India, a global engineering body at the forefront of innovation, advocating and leading technology used for positive social impact. The firm has conferred the award in recognition of their solutions to reduce carbon footprint and advance the Sustainable Development Goals. The felicitation was done by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister with 10 Portfolios and 6 Times Members of Parliament at the IET India’s Future Tech Congress 2022.

Altigreen Propulsion Labs has optimized its vehicles for high efficiency and maximum regeneration even in high-traffic density areas. With new modes, the firm has not only disrupted the mobility space but has also leveraged new business models. The drivetrain of Altigreen has an electronics architecture that was created to maximize operational capability. The vehicles’ guided battery packs and Battery Management System deliver optimum performance, extended life, energy stability, robust construction, and safety. Additionally, the company has created an ecosystem of suppliers and vendors as a Made in India product.

“Mobility is a matter of national priority for India and Altigreen’s technology is specifically designed for Indian environmental and commercial conditions. Their persistence and passion in transforming the automotive and mobility landscape in India truly earn the organization the coveted title of IET India Mobility Award 2022. They have disrupted the traditional mobility space in more ways than one and it continues to be at the forefront in ensuring affordable, reliable, and clean energy for all”, says Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head of IET India.

The IET India awards aim to reward and recognize engineering excellence across the Indian engineering landscape. The first edition of the IET India Awards was successfully concluded in 2021, in celebration of 150 years of the Institution of Engineering and Technology. Now in its second edition, the institution received a large number of entries from individuals and organizations across the country. The awards were conferred across seven categories – IET India Lifetime Achievement Award, the Young Woman Engineer Award, The Youth Engineering Icon, IET India Volunteering Award, IET India Mobility Award, IET India Engineering the Future of Work Award, IET India Future Tech Award. The next edition of the awards will be announced in June 2023, and further details will be available on the official IET India website and social media handles.