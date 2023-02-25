ALTIUS Hospital ready with CATHLAB services at HBR center.

Bengaluru February 2023: ALTIUS today announced it opening of CATH lab services at the HBR center. This lab is a 24/7 lab with a primary score for angioplasty for heart attacks, daycare angiograms (radial approach), complex coronary interventions, EFR & Inage guided angioplasty, and also ICD Implantations. Speaking on this occasion DR B Ramesh said, “ This lab will be highly useful for the residents in the local vicinity, with Bengaluru expanding at a breakneck speed traveling is one huge challenge while time is of the essence for any heart ailment. ALTIUS will address this challenge effectively”.

This special event was graced by Dr. G N Manjunath Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research. While Actor Diganth Manchale & Ms. Nimika Ratnakar, Mr.Pramod Gowda Chairman of East Point Medical College & Hospital also played their part as guests.

Altius Hospital Group ventured into healthcare services with the mission to offer world-class Healthcare services in 2004 with an emphasis on quality, efficiency, and reliability, Altius Hospitals have set high standards based on these parameters with three tertiary care Specialty hospitals. The most advanced hi-tech hospital was launched at HBR Layout, Bengaluru, with 100 beads equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology. From a courageous start as one of Bengaluru’s luxury Specialty Hospitals, we have grown to become one of the most recognized and trusted household names in the healthcare sector today. The team is led by Dr. B. Ramesh.

It has been a growth-led journey with many milestones that have made Altius Hospitals a force to reckon with in the Healthcare industry in India. Testimony to this lies in our growth thus far and exemplifies a story of continuous progress and transformation. With centers in HBR Layout, Rajajinagar, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar have cared for and treated well over a million patients for over a decade now with a 200-bed capacity.

As we coast along the fast-changing medical technology, we are very conscious of our essential responsibility towards our patients and will strive to relate the technology for effectiveness, and reliability with this quest in mind.

More importantly, the Alitus Hospital respects individual privacy with an ambiance of a home for Surgeries it has brought together a team of doctors who are amongst some of the finest Indian and International talents. We at Altius Hospitals present ourselves as a passion-driven healthcare organization. We are fully equipped with the state of the art facility and expertise for the best in class, comprehensive health care.

Altius Hospital Specialty services also include Internal Medicine, Cardiac Science, Orthopedics, Neuroscience, Nephrology, Urology, General & Lap Surgery, Gastro science, Plastic Surgery, Gynecology, IVF, Pediatrics, Lab & Radiology.