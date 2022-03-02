ALTROZ DCA – Introducing the Gold Standard in Automatics

Bengaluru, March 02, 2022: Keeping the New Forever brand promise, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today commenced the bookings of the ALTROZ DCA – The Dual Clutch Automatic version of India’s premium and safest hatchback. The Altroz DCA is an advanced Dual Clutch Technology that is designed for the Indian consumer. It comes with a wet clutch transmission, which ensures the best performance for all Indian driving conditions. The new ALTROZ DCA will set the Gold Standard in the world of automatics and offer a seamless drive experience to customers. Starting today, customers can book their ALTROZ DCA at all the authorized Tata Motors dealerships at just INR 21,000 with deliveries starting from mid March’22.

The ALTROZ DCA will be introduced in a brand new colour – the New Opera Blue and will be available in the top three variants – XT, XZ and XZ+ of 1.2L Revotron petrol engine. In addition to the new Opera Blue, the ALTROZ DCA would also be part of the #Dark range other than being available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

Commenting on this much awaited product, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “India’s safest hatchback, the ALTROZ, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the ALTROZ DCA. We are confident that the ALTROZ DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers. Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new ALTROZ DCA. I am confident that the ALTROZ DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base.”

Since its launch in January 2020, the ALTROZ has received an overwhelming response and is appreciated by the customers for its laser-cut design, best-in-class safety, and exhilarating performance. Being the first vehicle on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the ALTROZ has always set #TheGoldStandard in the premium hatchback segment. Altroz comes with many premium features such as leatherette seats, 7”touchscreen infotainment by Harman, rear ac vents, cruise control, auto headlamps, iRA connected car technology and many more.

To know more about offers and car buying options, call your nearest dealership or visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/cars/altroz.