AlUla International Airport receives the first direct international flight operated by flynas

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, 24 November 2021: AlUla International Airport received today its first-ever direct international flight, operated by leading low-cost Saudi Airline flynas.

flynas XY219 departed DXB at 11:30 and touched down in AlUla at 13:40 on Friday 19th November marking the first international passenger flight to the ancient city of AlUla.

The aircraft was welcomed at AlUla International Airport with a traditional water cannon salute and a Nabataean cultural performance in the presence of airport officials and media.

Director at AlUla International Airport, Abdulwahab Bokhari, received the delegation along with government officials and representatives from RCU and flynas, while artists and traditional music performers welcomed the rest of the passengers with flowers and refreshments.

The Arabian desert city has long been an international crossroads of civilisations. The new international flights open the region up further to visitors keen to explore the boutique heritage and cultural destination.

Coined ‘the world’s largest living museum’ AlUla is one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula and home to Hegra; a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city has some of the most well-preserved ancient antiquities that dates back for many thousands of years.

AlUla has made headlines around the world in recent months with the visionary masterplan ‘Journey Through Time’ launched by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla.

The ‘Journey Through Time’ plan details the visionary development of a sustainable and authentic visitor destination that will welcome 2 million visitors annually by 2035.

The three-weekly Dubai-AlUla route is timed to coincide with the winter event season which is well underway in Saudi Arabia. AlUla has announced the return of Winter at Tantora (WAT) among three other distinct festivals under the banner of AlUla Moments.

With a packed 2022 events calendar, including musical concerts at Maraya such as Faia Younan on 19 November, renowned singer Lena Shamamian, 10 December and Algerian icon Cheb Khaled, 17 December, the ancient city is set to offer its visitors unparalleled experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian, gastronomy and astronomy.

Accepting online bookings, a ‘mobile lab’ has been recently launched for the residents and visitors of AlUla with laboratories and drive-through stations established across the city making the journey for international travellers easier than ever.

At-site visits is also available with results being released in four to two hours and an express test service for results within one to two hours.

The schedule of international and domestic flights from/to AlUla will be:

New international routes ;

3 weekly flights between AlUla & Dubai

2 weekly flights between AlUla & Kuwait

Domestic routes ;

4 weekly flights between AlUla & Riyadh

3 weekly flights between AlUla & Jeddah

3 weekly flights between AlUla & Dammam

Flight duration from Dubai International Airport to AlUla International Airport on flynas is 3 hours.

AlUla Airport was officially named an international airport in February 2021. The airport with recent renovations and upgrades in design and capacity has gone from 100,000 passengers a year to 400,000 a year.