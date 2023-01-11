AlUla steps up as second naming rights partner for 2023 as GreenEDGE Cycling becomes ‘Team Jayco AlUla’

As of January 1st, 2023, GreenEDGE Cycling will be named ‘Team Jayco AlUla’ as the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) steps up from official partner to second naming rights partner of the Australian registered UCI WorldTour team. The new signed agreement will run from January 1st, 2023, through to December 31st, 2025.

As GreenEDGE Cycling embarks on its 12th season in the WorldTour peloton, the added commitment and support from AlUla reflects on the upward trajectory of the organisation, which has seen the Australian outfit attract new and exciting partners in recent years. This new major agreement with AlUla is an important step for the future of GreenEDGE Cycling and its vision, as it continues to develop and strengthen both its men’s and women’s teams and evolve and innovate as an organisation.

AlUla is a boutique heritage and culture destination in Northwest Saudi Arabia and as the new official second naming rights partner of GreenEDGE Cycling, it hopes to introduce the stunning landscape of ancient civilizations to millions of cycling and sports fans around the world. Over the past years the region has developed to establish a strong connection with sport, having hosted a variety of events, including the UCI 2.1 Saudi Tour in February 2022.

As Team Owner Gerry Ryan continues to back the team into its 12th season, the well-known and important investor in sport will have one of his company names – ‘Jayco’ – a recreational vehicle manufacturer – as first naming rights partner alongside ‘AlUla’ for the upcoming season.

‘Team Jayco AlUla’ will make its official debut in the UCI WorldTour peloton at the Santos Tour Down Under, starting with the women’s event on the 15th of January in Adelaide, followed by the men’s event on the 17th of January. Prior to this the team will compete at the Federation University Australia Road Championships and Citroën Bay Crits.