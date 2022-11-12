ALWAJ HATTUR elevated as Director, Security, at NHCC & HICC

Hyderabad, 12th November 2022: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) & Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) announced the elevation of Mr Alwaj Hattur as the Director, of Security for the property. In his present role, he will be responsible to lead the team of professionals and maintain a glitch-free experience by planning and implementing security protocol along with various Events & Activities for the property in line with global security standards.

Alwaj has a proven track record of 16 years of extensive experience in Security Detailing and handling VVIP security protocols. He has continuously received positive feedback from the Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Group (NSG), and Cyberabad Police department for the seamless event and security arrangements at the complex.

He holds a degree from Mumbai Hindi Vidyapith and has done a Certified Protection Professional (CPP) course from the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS). Prior to working with NHCC & HICC, he successfully managed the Security division for renowned brands like J.W. Marriott Hotel Juhu Mumbai, Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai, and Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. He joined Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre as Security Manager.