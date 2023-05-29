Amadeus Egypt, NSAS Travel & Tourism team up to boost Travel Industry in Middle East

The partnership aims to integrate Amadeus latest Air product (Amadeus Quick Connect) into NSAS’s system through its prominent B2B system in region

This collaboration reflects a commitment to staying up to date with the latest technological advancements in the Travel Industry

Cairo- 29th May 2023: Amadeus, the global leading travel technology company, announces a new partnership with Egypt-based NSAS Travel & Tourism company through its online platform NDCport with an aim of integrating Amadeus latest Air product (Amadeus Quick Connect) into NSAS’s system through its prominent B2B system in the Middle east.

Amadeus Quick-Connect (AQC) is a simple end-to-end set of webservices that provides the customers with access to superior flight offers, allowing them to unify, manage and package content.

AQC provides customers with a flexible framework to create unique fixed or dynamic packages and connect tour operators’ IMS easily to Amadeus’ air content platform.

The partnership contract was signed by Khaled Gad, General Manager of Amadeus Egypt, Mohamed Kamaly Key Account Manager at Amadeus Egypt, and Seif Bahgat, CEO of NSAS Travel & Tourism.

The Integration of Amadeus latest Air Product, (Amadeus Quick Connect), into NDCport by NSAS Travel & Tourism creates a strategic partnership that will have a significant impact on the market.

The partnership between the two sides will not only enhance price competitiveness, but will also strengthen the technology and service level offered, allowing both companies to remain the technology drivers in the Travel Industry market.

This partnership will benefit all the Travel Industry market specially who value and seek to adopt cutting-edge technology and high-quality service.

Moreover, the unique nature of NDCport combined with Amadeus’s vast expertise in the global market will avail an exclusive booking experience for all business partners, foster the learning curve of the users while providing the agencies with the necessary data required to effectively close a booking deal with customers.

That also provides the flexibility of providing advanced users with in-depth information that they are used to and require.

Commenting on this collaboration, Khaled Gad, General Manager of Amadeus Egypt said: “We are so pleased to establish this partnership that reflects the commitment of the two companies to boost the Travel Industry sector through adopting cutting-edge technologies”.

“Amadeus aims through this partnership to offer easier travel experience for its customers and expand its solid presence in the Middle East region”, Khaled added.

On his side, Seif Bahgat, CEO of the NSAS Travel & Tourism noted: “It is a milestone for NSAS Travel & Tourism Company to collaborate with one of the global leading companies in the Travel Industry, Amadeus. Through this partnership we ensure our commitment to the development and upholding of the Travel Industry in region, as well as pushing forward the growth of our businesses across Middle East”.