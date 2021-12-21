Amara Raja Group celebrates 36th Foundation Day

Commemorating the laying of its foundation stone and its continued contribution to nation-building, the Amara Raja Group hosted a scintillating celebration on the occasion of its 36th Foundation Day at its Head office in Tirupati on December 20th 2021. Based on the theme “Transforming Lives, Transforming World”, the occasion was graced by the Founder of the Group, Dr. Ramachandra N. Galla, Co-founder and Chairman Mr. Jayadev Galla, and the entire leadership team.

Organized in a hybrid fashion, the ceremony witnessed the in-person presence of around three hundred select employees who were long service award recipients and various performance award winners. All other employees and their families across the Group were digitally connected as the celebrations were aired live virtually.

The occasion commenced with a sparkling invocation dance from the students of Amara Raja Education Society (ARES) which held the audience spellbound. After the invocation dance, Mr. Neerajaksha Naidu M, Chairperson of Foundation Day Celebrations and Dy General Manager of Mangal Industries, a Group Company of Amara Raja, welcomed the audience and guided the dignitaries to a lamp lighting ceremony.

The lamp lighting ceremony was followed by ‘Amara Raja Inspire’ a thought leadership talk series of the Group which was delivered by Mr. Prasad M, Manager, Environmental Engineering. After the thought-provoking message on Green practices, the ceremony hosted a series of award presentations and cultural programs recognizing the contribution of employees and their families.

The Award presentation ceremony commenced with recognizing the contribution of employees who served 25 and 30 years with the organization. The “Long Service Awards” were conferred to 97 employees of the Group amidst much cheer and adulation. These awards were fittingly presented by the Next Generation promoter leaders Mr. Harshavardhana Gourineni, Mr. Vikramadithya Gourineni, Mr Ashok Galla and Mr Siddharth Galla Executive Directors who represented the future of the Group. There was also a special mention and thanking by employees to Jayadev Galla, Chairman for he recently completing three decades of service.

This was followed by recognizing the companies in the group that had achieved maximum vaccination coverage of its employees. Emphasizing on the importance of COVID vaccination, Mr. Narasimhulu Naidu. C – Chairperson of Health & Safety of People and Communities Task Force, COO, Amara Raja Batteries & Chief Administrator Plant Locations, bestowed the highest COVID-19 vaccination effort award to Galla Foods, a division of RN Galla Family Pvt Ltd and a Special Appreciation Award to Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

After the COVID-19 vaccination efforts award, Mr. Jaikrishna. B – President – Group HR elaborated on the thought behind the Champion Performance Awards, conferring the coveted recognition to 86 employees for their outstanding performance during the last financial year.

Expressing his thankfulness and aspirations to all employees was Mr. Jayadev Galla, Co-founder & Chairman, who in his special address, said. “Transformation is the mantra that drives us constantly. Our choices have always been guided by a commitment to society that is socially and environmentally responsible. In all these years, we have remained deeply rooted in our core purpose of “Bringing Transformation into the lives of people, by building institutions. This year also brought us coveted external recognitions, where Amara Raja Group entered Forbes 500 best employers list for the second time in a row. We are also proud to have opened the country’s maiden technology hub to develop lithium-ion cells, at Tirupati. This is a very important step in our effort to explore advanced and futuristic energy storage technologies. I am proud of our employees and applaud them for the resilience they have shown and continue to do so in future.” Later, he also announced the D. Naren Reddy Grocom Exemplar Award.

Putting the spotlight on nature and sustainability, the Internal Performance team of SDC Students gave an exhilarating performance. Six children of employees who scored high marks in their board’s exams were recognized with Best Student Awards.

Speaking on the occasion next was the one and only Dr. Ramachandra N Galla, Founder Chairman, Amara Raja Group, who in his address, said, “While the world was grappling with the fallout of the pandemic, we at Amara Raja Group have ensured that we strengthen our multiple stakeholder sensitization efforts focusing on upskilling, healthcare, rural education and environment.” He expressed his appreciation for having conducted one of the biggest vaccination drives amongst Indian private enterprises at a record pace. The Founder further added to say “These achievements were not possible without the undivided focus and commitment of our people in the Amara Raja Group which is like a family. We will continue our pursuit for excellence and strive for transformation and betterment of the society.”

The celebrations concluded with various cultural programs by employees, who enthralled the audience with their performances.