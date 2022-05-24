Amarjit Bakshi receives a special honour from his Alma mater, IIT Delhi

Mr. Amarjit Bakshi, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of the Bakshi Group recently received a special honour by IIT Delhi Alumni Association.

Mr. Bakshi is an alumnus of IIT Delhi. He completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering and belongs to the 1963-1967 batch. He was also conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award for “Outstanding Contribution to National Development” by IIT Delhi Alumni Association in April 2019.

He is the Founder of IIT-Delhi’s Endowment Fund and has promised to further build it up to a sum of 10 crore.

Apart from being the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Bakshi Group, he is a self-made first-generation entrepreneur in his family. A well-known industrialist across India, his company has wide range operations across infrastructure, hospitality, real estate and automotive sectors.

He strongly believes that the institute should run on the contributions from the extraordinary Alumnus of IITD, especially from the ones whose earnings are in billions of dollars. He feels that after 60 years of establishment, particularly IIT Delhi should not depend on taxpayers’ money for running the institute. He believes that there are enough prosperous alumni’s who can happily contribute year after year, if the institute takes an oath and plans its requirements towards funds.

He firmly believes that IIT teaches you a way of life, and an IITIAN spreads his knowledge and culture wherever he goes.