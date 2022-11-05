Amazfit Band 7 is a strong new addition to Amazfit’s smart band collection.

New Delhi, November 5th, 2022: Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health, has added the Amazfit Band 7 to its smart band range. This latest edition of the series offers exceptional battery performance and a number of enhanced sporting capabilities, as well as a large immersive display and an amazing range of colored straps.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit Band 7 will be launched in India on 08th November 2022 at a selling price of INR 2999 and the post-launch price will be INR 3499. The band will be available on Amazon and Amazfit’s official websites.

Exciting Highlights

Wider screen, longer battery life, more advanced health, and fitness capabilities, and compatibility for the Zepp OS and mini-applications

The band can track your stress levels and sleeping patterns

BioTrackerTM 3.0 PPG, 3-axis acceleration, and Geomagnetic sensor (supports blood-oxygen, 1PD, and 2LED).

Alexa built-in, 120 sports modes, Smart Sports Recognition with an 18-day battery

Ultra-long 18-day Battery Life

The Amazfit Band 7’s battery has a maximum capacity of 232 mAh and can sustain the device for up to 18 days of average usage or up to 28 days while in battery-saver mode. This allows customers to experience the dynamic capabilities of the smart band in greater comfort.

Wide and Immersive Display Is Always On

The Amazfit Band 7 boasts an increased 1.47″ HD AMOLED display with a visible area that is 112% larger than the previous edition to let users easily understand the health and fitness data that is relevant to them. Users may configure the display to be always on, which, combined with the smart band’s light 28g body, results in a fitness tracker that is both handy and comfortable.

A Range of Sports Features

The Amazfit Band 7 has 120 sports modes to pick from and can even automatically detect 4 everyday activities, like walking, jogging, and working out on elliptical and rowing machines, to make training simple. Because of its 5 ATM water-resistance rating, users may wear this smart band while swimming. It also includes Amazfit’s self-developed motion recognition ExerSenseTM algorithm and the brand’s PeakBeatsTM exercise status algorithm.

Advanced Health Support and Monitoring

The Amazfit Band 7 may be configured to continuously track the user’s blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate, and stress level. Reminders can be sent when certain irregularities in the data are detected. Additionally, this smart band can measure all three of these parameters at once to provide a fast health status overview. Users may opt to test health indicators like blood-oxygen levels independently at any time to monitor particular data, with results available in as little as 15 seconds.

Vibrant Colour Options

The Amazfit Band 7 is available in two colors: classic black and elegant beige. Users may also customize their smart band with 4 fascinating strap colors, including pink, orange, blue, and green, to match different outfits. There are over 50 watch faces with matching always-on displays available, and users may even add their own image to the backdrop.