Amazfit introduces GTR 2 (new version) with HD AMOLED display and BT calling

New Delhi, May 20th 2022: Amazfit, one of the top smartwatch brands in India is launching GTR 2 (new version) which comes with extensive health and fitness features along with HD AMOLED display and BT calling at Rs. 11,999. The open sale will start on 23rd May in Black and Grey colours exclusively available on Flipkart and Amazfit’s official website. The brand is also announcing a special launch price of Rs. 10,999 which is only valid on 23rd May.

Elegant Design with Impressive Technology

Available with either stainless steel or black aluminium alloy case, the Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) has a classic look, featuring a vivid round 1.39-inch AMOLED display with crafted 3D curved glass that’s clear and easy to read. The watch display is made from 3D Corning Gorilla glass with optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) and anti-fingerprint coatings, which makes the screen exceptionally strong, more resistant to scratches and easy to keep clean. A fully rotatable screen makes the watch equally comfortable whether you are left-handed or right-handed. With a choice of more than 50 watch faces the always-on display is primed for the ultimate personalization. You can customize the Quick Access App too, then simply swipe left or right to access your favourite apps and health and fitness tracking features.

All-round Health and Fitness Management Features

The Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) offers high-precision heart rate monitoring. Equipped with the BioTracker™ 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7, it monitors your resting heart rate, and heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings, to better understand your heart health.

The BioTracker™ 2 PPG also supports OxygenBeats™ to measure blood-oxygen saturation. When engaged in long-term strenuous mental or physical activity, you can measure your current blood-oxygen level in order to quickly understand your physical state, and keep your health firmly in your hands.

Sleep quality monitoring ensures optimal performance and these Amazfit smartwatches monitor your sleep and make it easier to understand your sleep patterns and improve sleep quality. Once synchronized to the app you can learn more about how long you spend in light and deep sleep stages, including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps. The GT 2 series smartwatches also support stress monitoring that helps you monitor and balance your stress levels.

This smartwatch features the innovative PAI™ Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance. PAI stands for Personal Activity Intelligence, and your PAI score is based on your profile, so it’s personalized for you.

Staying healthy means staying active, so the Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) includes 90+ built-in sports modes that are easy to activate any time you start exercising. The smartwatch is waterproof to 5 ATMs so you can track your achievements when swimming or working out in tough conditions.

Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) has about 3GB of local music storage so you can listen to music without your phone. With the addition of haptic vibration that delivers customizable haptic feedback when you receive calls or get notifications, both watches make life more enjoyable. When you take your watch off a wear detection function will lock the watch to protect your privacy and you can add a password for extra security.

The Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) comes equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calls and Alexa Voice assistant.

Specifications Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) Screen 1.39” AMOLED 454 x 454 HD Weight Classic model-39g (without strap)

Sport model- 24.7g (aluminium alloy without strap) Touch Screen Tempered glass + anti-fingerprint coating + ODLC coating Variants / Colours Classic Edition and Sport Edition / Obsidian Black Sensors Huami self-developed BioTrackerTM 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Air pressure sensor,, Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor Body Materials Classic Edition: Obsidian black leather strap. Stainless steel casing Sport Edition: Obsidian black silicone strap. Aluminium alloy casing Wristband Materials Silicon or Leather, Quick release Waterproof 5 ATM Battery Life 471 mAh battery – Extended 11 days; Typical usage – 6 Days heavy usage – Charging Time about 2.5 hours Sports Modes 90+ Built-in Sports Modes Health Features -24 hour heart rate monitoring -Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement -PAI™ Health Assessment -Sleep Quality Monitoring -Stress Level Monitoring Notifications Yes Accessories Strap / Charging base / Instruction manual Supported devices Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above Application Zepp OS

New Generation GT Watches Make Life Smarter, More Efficient and More Fun

With Online voice system built-in you can ask questions, search for information, get translations, create shopping lists, set alarms, timers and reminders, check the weather, control smart home devices and more on Amazfit GTR 2 (new version)

An offline voice control feature on Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) also lets you perform voice operations on your watch even without Internet access, including turning on sports modes, heart rate tracking and more.

Featuring a more sophisticated circuit design, a thinner body, and a high capacity 471 mAh battery, the GTR 2 (new version) boasts a battery life of up to 11 days with typical usage and 6 days of heavy usage. With this extended battery life, you are covered wherever your exercise takes you.