Amazfit Pop 2 is all set to launch, a smartwatch designed specifically for India

New Delhi, November 14th, 2022: Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) Amazfit Pop 2 will be released only in India and will be available soon. It includes a number of cutting-edge health and fitness features in a sleek and elegant design that is driven by the Zepp OS.

The Amazfit Pop 2 offers a long battery life, a variety of upgraded sports capabilities, a large immersive display, and BlueTooth calling functionality. The watch frame is made of high-glossy aluminium. The button is constructed of high-gloss stainless steel, giving it a one-of-a-kind look.

The Amazfit Pop 2 features a large 1.78″ HD AMOLED display, an excellent battery life, and Bluetooth calling feature. You may use the watch to activate the AI speech assistant on your phone, like Apple Siri or Google Assistant. Since the watch features a microphone and a speaker, you can take calls without having to take out your phone. Users can easily access the watch face shop, modify the watch’s settings, and sync all of your essential health and fitness data to your phone by connecting the Amazfit Pop 2 to the Zepp Active app.

“Stay Tuned for the biggest launch ever ”