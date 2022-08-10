Amazon Fresh is now present across 6 cities in West Bengal

Durgapur, August 10, 2022: Amazon India today announced the expansion of Amazon Fresh, its full basket grocery service to Asansol, Chinsurah, Paschim Bardhaman, Burdwan and Durgapur. The Amazon Fresh app-in-app experience will offer a wide selection of over 3,000 grocery products including fruits, vegetables, chilled products, beauty, baby, personal care, and pet products among other daily grocery needs. Customers in West Bengal will be able to enjoy super value savings and 3-hour delivery slots starting 8 AM to 8 PM.

Srikant Sree Ram, Head, Amazon Fresh said, “Amazon Fresh is a one-stop online destination that offers customers vast selection, unmatched value, and convenience. We are committed to serve our customers and are driven by our commitment to be an ‘everything’ and ‘everyday’ store. With this launch, customers in West Bengal will be able to purchase high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables delivered safely to their doorstep.

Additionally, in our endeavour to enable local farmers across the region to leverage the marketplace and become a part of the digital economy, we source fresh produce directly from them. We provide them with agronomy services to improve the farm yield such that the customers can have easy access to high-quality fruits and vegetables.”

For Prime members, Amazon.in has introduced free shipping, i.e., *free delivery on all orders above INR 199. Customers can also benefit from the Supersaver deals that will help them save more when they want to stock up for the month. Apart from great savings, wide selection of products, and fast and convenient delivery options in one single online destination, Amazon Fresh has upgraded shopping experience, with a dedicated app-in-app for grocery, and convenient features like personalized widgets and reminders to ensure that frequently shopped items aren’t forgotten during checkout.

To assure customers of quality produce, Amazon continues to invest in a state-of-art technology robust temperature-controlled supply chain infrastructure that provides high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables to the customers. Amazon uses the technology to inspect and monitor quality at multiple stages once the produce is sourced from farmers and dispatched to the processing centres. The fresh produce (fruits and vegetables) is then sorted, graded, and packed in different sizes at the processing centres and dispatched to Amazon Fresh fulfilment centres located closer to customers. The fulfilment centres operate with 4 separate temperature zones (Ambient, Tropical, Chilled and Frozen) to maintain the quality and freshness of produce. Amazon is committed to making the best use of its agro-tech capabilities to assist the farmers in improving their farm yield, and its customers with high quality produce.

Clicking on the Amazon Fresh icon on the homepage takes you to the dedicated grocery shopping store, where you’ll find features that help you build your weekly/monthly basket in a few minutes. Shopping for groceries online has become more rewarding, fast, safe, and convenient with Amazon Fresh.