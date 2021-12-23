Amazon.in announces ‘Grand Gaming Days’

Bengaluru, December 23, 2021: Amazon.in today announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. Customers can get great offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The offers will be live until December 25, 2021.

Customers can get up to 40% off on Large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptops, Desktops and Monitors:

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop: This powerful gaming laptop comes with Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series & up to GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Comprehensive cooling for your gaming marathons. TUF’s signature military-grade durability make a reliable ally for gamers on the go. Access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10 with new games added all the time. Get it for a deal price at INR 56,990.

Victus by HP FHD Gaming Laptop : HP Victus is a perfect companion for gaming. With a powerful Intel core R5-5600H processor and the latest Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This thin and powerful gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. Avail extra INR 5,000 off on exchange. Victus by HP series starts at just INR 58,990

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktops : Immerse yourself in high performance gaming with HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop powered by Intel Core i5 11 th gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM and 16GB Computer RAM. Enjoy smooth multitasking and excellent performance with preinstalled Windows 11 and 1TB SSD. This gaming desktop is available for INR 1,02,490.

: Immerse yourself in high performance gaming with HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop powered by Intel Core i5 11 gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM and 16GB Computer RAM. Enjoy smooth multitasking and excellent performance with preinstalled Windows 11 and 1TB SSD. This gaming desktop is available for INR 1,02,490. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 : The IdeaPad gaming is designed for gaming on the go, its thin and light design ensures that no matter where you go you can take your powerful game machine with you. Now whether it’s college, office or even the airport be assured your device will have sturdiness as well as portability because this device is a MIL-STD-810G Qualified Design for various Military Specification Tests like Low & High Temperature (-25 to 63°C for 4 hours)| Temperature Shock (-25 to 63°C one way temp Shock)| Shock (122cm+ Drop Test)| Vibration (4-32Hz over 2 hours). The new and improved thermals ensure 100% better ventilation rates compared to its predecessors as well as 3 heat pipes that dissipate 35% more efficiently. This gaming beast is available for INR 63,990.

: The IdeaPad gaming is designed for gaming on the go, its thin and light design ensures that no matter where you go you can take your powerful game machine with you. Now whether it’s college, office or even the airport be assured your device will have sturdiness as well as portability because this device is a MIL-STD-810G Qualified Design for various Military Specification Tests like Low & High Temperature (-25 to 63°C for 4 hours)| Temperature Shock (-25 to 63°C one way temp Shock)| Shock (122cm+ Drop Test)| Vibration (4-32Hz over 2 hours). The new and improved thermals ensure 100% better ventilation rates compared to its predecessors as well as 3 heat pipes that dissipate 35% more efficiently. This gaming beast is available for INR 63,990. MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop: Configured with 10th Gen. Intel Core i5 processor powers up your GF75. Higher single core frequency is better for gaming experience, The GeForce GTX 16 Series is built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture. With performance that rivals the previous generation, it’s a blazing-fast supercharger for today’s most popular games, and even faster with modern titles. 144HZ, the fastest gaming display brings you the most vibrant visuals so you never miss a beat. It is available for INR 59,990.

Gaming accessories

JBL Quantum 100 by Harman, Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones : Step up your game with superior audio. JBL Quantum 100 wired headset creates a new level of immersion thanks to JBL Quantum SOUND Signature and accurate audio positioning. JBL Quantum SURROUND generates a realistic soundscape that drops you in the middle of the action, gives you an edge, and maximizes your performance. Designed for durability, the lightweight headband and memory-foam ear cushions keep you comfortable. Get this amazing gaming headset for INR 1,999.

: Step up your game with superior audio. JBL Quantum 100 wired headset creates a new level of immersion thanks to JBL Quantum SOUND Signature and accurate audio positioning. JBL Quantum SURROUND generates a realistic soundscape that drops you in the middle of the action, gives you an edge, and maximizes your performance. Designed for durability, the lightweight headband and memory-foam ear cushions keep you comfortable. Get this amazing gaming headset for INR 1,999. EvoFox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo: Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo with Breathing LED Effects and Programmable Software is the ideal Gaming Companion for any gamer worth their salt Brilliant color spectrum illumination Keyboard with the Breathing Backlit effect and a 7 Color cycle breathing LED effects Mouse which is ideal for marathon gaming sessions. High-precision optical sensor Gaming Mouse with its Ergonomic design provides you the utmost comfort during your intense gaming sessions. Along with 6 programmable buttons and a DPI switch, this mouse has dedicated programmable software for windows which allows you to adjust its LED colors and customize macros if you’re into programming. It is available for INR 1,410.

Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo with Breathing LED Effects and Programmable Software is the ideal Gaming Companion for any gamer worth their salt Brilliant color spectrum illumination Keyboard with the Breathing Backlit effect and a 7 Color cycle breathing LED effects Mouse which is ideal for marathon gaming sessions. High-precision optical sensor Gaming Mouse with its Ergonomic design provides you the utmost comfort during your intense gaming sessions. Along with 6 programmable buttons and a DPI switch, this mouse has dedicated programmable software for windows which allows you to adjust its LED colors and customize macros if you’re into programming. It is available for INR 1,410. Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset: Play doesn’t end when the game does. You play games, play music, and play with friends. It’s who you are. All the time. That’s why we designed the G435 Headset for every aspect of your life. The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth® give you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, phone and other devices. Its 40 mm drivers deliver incredible sound while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the mic arm and background noise. It’s also certified CarbonNeutral® and made with a minimum 22% recycled plastic. Play never ends with G435. It is available for INR 6,995.

Play doesn’t end when the game does. You play games, play music, and play with friends. It’s who you are. All the time. That’s why we designed the G435 Headset for every aspect of your life. The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth® give you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, phone and other devices. Its 40 mm drivers deliver incredible sound while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the mic arm and background noise. It’s also certified CarbonNeutral® and made with a minimum 22% recycled plastic. Play never ends with G435. It is available for INR 6,995. Logitech G502 High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse: Your favourite high-performance gaming mouse delivers more precise functionality than ever. Customise RGB lighting to match your style and environment or sync to other Logitech G products. G502 High-Performance Gaming Mouse features our next generation HERO 25K optical sensor for maximum tracking accuracy and precision. No matter your gaming style, it’s easy to tweak G502 HERO to match your requirements, with custom profiles for your games, adjustable sensitivity from 200 up to 25,600 DPI*, and tuneable weight system that allows for tuning and balancing of up to five 3.6g weights for just the right balance and feel. It is available for INR 3,995.

Gaming routers:

Netgear Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System: Nighthawk comes with next generation WiFi6 technology has 1.5X more capacity than previous WiFi, delivering faster speeds to your 25+ devices. New OFDMA technology makes sharing WiFi bandwidth much more efficient & significantly increases the amount of data that can be sent and received by your devices at the same time. The Nighthawk App makes it a snap to set up your router and get more out of your WiFi, including great features like Internet speed test, remote access to your network, Internet pausing and more. It is available for INR 12,999.

Nighthawk comes with next generation WiFi6 technology has 1.5X more capacity than previous WiFi, delivering faster speeds to your 25+ devices. New OFDMA technology makes sharing WiFi bandwidth much more efficient & significantly increases the amount of data that can be sent and received by your devices at the same time. The Nighthawk App makes it a snap to set up your router and get more out of your WiFi, including great features like Internet speed test, remote access to your network, Internet pausing and more. It is available for INR 12,999. NETGEAR 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router: RAX10’s 4 WiFi streams deliver high performance and reliability for up to 4X more smart home devices. It is designed to support the latest 1G Internet plans. Simply connect the Internet to the WAN port using an Ethernet cable and start sharing across all your devices. NETGEAR Armor multi-layer security software protects all your connected smart devices, smartphones and computers with anti-virus, anti- malware and data theft protection. It is available for INR 8,049.

RAX10’s 4 WiFi streams deliver high performance and reliability for up to 4X more smart home devices. It is designed to support the latest 1G Internet plans. Simply connect the Internet to the WAN port using an Ethernet cable and start sharing across all your devices. NETGEAR Armor multi-layer security software protects all your connected smart devices, smartphones and computers with anti-virus, anti- malware and data theft protection. It is available for INR 8,049. Netgear Orbi High-Performance AC3000 Tri-band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System: Orbi RBK50 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi System comes with 3Gbps Speed for 25+ devices, keeps you connected inside and outside your home Up to 5000 sq.ft. An additional third band dedicated to your Orbi router and satellite frees up the other two bands for maximum speed to your devices. Built-in NETGEAR Armor multi-layer security software protects all your connected devices with anti-virus, anti-malware, and data theft protection. Plus, parental controls let you easily pause the Internet, set time schedules and filter websites on your kids’ connected devices. With the Orbi app, you can set up your WiFi in minutes, customize your settings, test/monitor your WiFi speed, and control your WiFi anytime, anywhere. It is available for INR 18,499.

Gaming TV’s: