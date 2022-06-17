­­Amazon.in announces ‘Home Shopping Spree’ from 18th to 22nd June

With monsoon season around the corner, indulge in fun and hassle-free shopping for your home with ‘Home Shopping Spree’ on Amazon.in. Customers can avail a host of exciting offers and deals on home essentials including home & kitchen appliances, cookware & dining, furniture, home improvement, sports & automobiles, toys and much more till 22nd June 2022.
During the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ on Amazon.in, customers can look forward to a 10% cashback max up to INR 250 on purchase of INR 2000 or above. Along with this get savings on some of the best brands such as Samsung, LG, Wipro, Hometown, Home Centre, Duroflex, The Sleep Company, Philips, Bosch, Usha, Bajaj, Havells, Hindware, Eureka Forbes and much more. Customers can also get an additional 10% instant discount on ICICI credit card & EMI, coupons offering cashback, and affordable no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and free delivery on first orders anywhere in India.
First time shoppers can avail a Flat 100 Rs cashback on minimum purchase of Rs 500.
Here are some of the offers by participating sellers:
Top offers on summer appliances
· Starting 999 | Fans
· Starting 999 | Mixer grinders
· Starting 2999 | Water purifiers
· Up to 40% off | Air coolers
· Starting 499 | Kitchen & home appliances
Top offers on kitchen & home appliances
Up to 50% off | Cooking Essentials
Starting INR 99 | Kitchen Storage
Starting INR 499 | Water bottles & flasks
Starting INR 29 | Choppers, Knives & Kitchen tools
Starting INR 399 | Dinner sets
Up to 70% off | Cotton bedsheets, curtains, towels & more
Up to 70% off | Showpieces, clocks & more decor range
Up to 60% off | Boxes, laundry bags, collapsible wardrobe, hangers & more
Up to 60% off on Lighting solutions
Best deals on home products from top brands like Wipro, Philips, Raymond & more
Top offers on home décor, furnishings & furniture
Best deals on Furniture from top brands like Hometown, Home Centre, The Sleep Company, Duroflex & more
Up to 60% off |Cozy seating furniture
Starting 449 | Office chairs, desks & more
Up to 60% off | Comfortable sleeping with beds, mattresses & more
Dining Sets starting at INR 8,799
Top offers on home improvement
Up to 60% off| Tools & Home Improvement
Starting 99| Cleaning supplies, electricals and more
Up to 60% off| Bathroom & Kitchen accessories
Up to 60% off| Power & Hand Tools
Up to 70% off| Wallpapers
Top offers on sports & automobiles
Starting Rs.99 | Fitness & sports
Up to 50% Off on Sporting Essentials | Badminton, Football, Cricket, Table Tennis
Smart Vital family becomes bigger | Introducing Smart Vital Plus, Lite & Max | Starting Rs.1,999/-
Achieve your Fitness goals with A.in | Up To 70% off on Fitness Equipment
VECTOR 91 Hybrid Cycle
Top offers on toys:
Minimum 20% off on educational toys
Up to 50% off | Pools, blasters & more
Up to 50% off | International board games
Min. 30% off | Arts & Crafts for DIY & more
Find your fun | Card games starting ₹99
Top offers on Auto:
Up to 25% off on Helmets
Up to 45% off | Car & Bike Tyres
Up to 45% off | Pressure Washers, Tyre Inflators & more
Up to 50% off | Car & Bike Accessories
Up to 50% off | Car & bike Engine oil
Top offers on other accessories:
Up to 70% off | Masks and safety supplies
Starting 299 | Cleaning Supplies and Adhesives
Up to 35% off | Power Tools
Up to 40% off |Beverage Machines and More
Top offers on lawn & garden supplies:
Starting ₹99 | Pest control
Up to 30% off | Water Pumps
Starting ₹69 | Pots & planters
Up to 50% off | Solar power & gadgets
Starting ₹69 | Live plants