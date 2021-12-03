Amazon.in announces ‘Home Shopping Spree’ from 2nd to 5th December

Bengaluru, Dec 3rd, 2021: Amazon.in announces the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ starting today, with a host of exciting offers and deals on home essentials: Home Appliances, Kitchen appliances, Cookware & dining, Furniture, Toys & more. Customers can go on a shopping spree and redecorate their living space from the comfort of their homes for the upcoming year & winter season with coupons offering cashback, affordable no cost EMI, exchange offers, free delivery on first order anywhere in India. The sale will be live until Dec 5, 2021.
During the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ on Amazon.in, customers can look forward to savings on some of the best brands such as Panasonic, Bajaj, Wipro, Wolpin, Ferns & Petal, Goqii and more.
Here are some of the offers by participating sellers –
Top offers on Kitchen & home appliances
- Up to 60% off Kitchen & home appliances
- Up to 50% off | Geysers & immersion rods
- Up to 40% off | Room heaters
- Breathe Easy | Up to 50% off Air purifiers
- Starting Rs.499 | Electric kettles
- Up to 50% off | OTGs
- For Fresh & warm food | Sandwich makers, toasters, coffee machines & more
- Top offers from top brands: Eureka Forbes, Bajaj, Prestige & more
Top offers on Cookware & Dining:
- Up to 50% off | Cooking Essentials
- Up to 50% off | Kitchen Storage
- Starting INR499 | Water bottles & flasks
- Up to 30% off | Lunch boxes
- Up to 40% off | Dinner sets
- Dining Sets starting at INR 8,799
Top offers on Home décor, Furnishings & Furniture
- Best deals on Furniture from top brands like Hometown, Home Centre, The Sleep Company, Duroflex & more
- Up to 60% off on Cozy seating furniture
- Starting 449 | Office chairs, desks & more
- Up to 60% off | Comfortable sleeping with beds, mattresses & more
- Top deals on Quality Verified furniture that offers quality assurance on a wide range of products like beds, mattresses, sofas & more.
- Offers on top brands: Wipro, Wolpin, Saral Home, Nayasa, Bajaj, Panasonic, Ferns & petals, Cortina
- Up to 70% off home furnishing
- Up to 70% off home decor
- Up to 60% off home storage & organization
- Up to 60% off Lighting solutions
- Up to 50% off Cloths Drying racks
- Up to 50% off Ironing boards
Top offers on Appliances:
- Up to 35% off | Washing Machines
- Starting INR 6,890 | Refrigerators
- Up to 35% off | Air Conditioners
- Up to 40% off | Microwaves
- Up to 50% off | Chimneys
- Starting Rs. 19,999 | Dishwashers
Top offers on Sports & Automobiles
- Complete your 2021 Fitness Targets with Amazon | Up To 70% Off on Fitness Equipment
- Get Prepared for the Winters with Fitness at Home | Fitness Equipment Starting INR 79
- Turn Your morning Bike Rides Electric | Up To 20% Off on Electric Cycles | Hero Lectro, Triad & More
- Keep a Track of your Vitals with Premium Fitness Trackers | GOQii, Garmin, Suunto
- Up to 50% Off on Sporting Essentials | Badminton, Football, Cricket, Table Tennis
- Starting INR 99 | Vehicle Cleaning Products
- Up to 25% off on Helmets
- Up to 45% off | Car & Bike Tyres
- Up to 45% off | Pressure Washers, Tyre Inflators & more
- Up to 50% off | Car & Bike Accessories
Top offers on Home Improvement, Lawn & Garden Supplies:
- Up to 60% off on Electrical Supplies
- Up to 50% off on Smart plugs
- Up to 60% off on Kitchen & Bath fittings
- Cleaning supplies starting at 99
- Top offers from top brands: Scotch Brite, Gala & more
- Up to 60% off on Power & Hand tools
- Starting ₹72 | Pest control
- Up to 50% off | Barbeque
- Starting ₹69 | Pots & planters
- Up to 50% off | Solar power & gadgets
- Starting ₹69 | Live plants
Top offers on other accessories:
- Up to 40% off on Power tools and welding machines
- Up to 45% off | 3D printers and accessories
- Starting 199 | Tissues wipes and more
- Starting 99 | Tapes, adhesives and more
Top offers on Toys:
- Minimum 20% off on educational toys