Amazon.in announces India’s Biggest Mattress Bazaar

Bengaluru, February 22nd , 2022: To offer a superior customer experience, Amazon.in today announced ‘India’s Biggest Mattress Bazaar’ with value-added benefits such as scheduled delivery offering convenience of choosing your preferred delivery slot, free nights trials*, quality-verified* selection, no-cost EMI on top quality mattresses and much more. Customers who are looking to get home the right mattress can explore the ‘Mattress Buying Guide’ which highlights the top 3 aspects to keep in mind while buying a mattress i.e., size, material, and comfort level. In addition, customers can enjoy new savings while shopping for popular brands like The Sleep company, Duroflex, Sleepyhead, Wakefit and many more.

India’s Biggest Mattress Bazaar has mattresses to provide comfort and a good night’s sleep to all customers. It offers a range of mattresses to choose from – from economy to premium, memory foam to orthopaedic mattresses and many more. With Quality-Verified selection of mattresses, customers can now conveniently shop for reliable mattresses as it offers faster and worry-free purchase with a minimum 1-year warranty and assurance of 20+ quality checks.

Top offers on Mattresses

Up to 45% off on India’s first smartGRID mattresses from Sleep company

Up to 40% off on mattresses from Sleepyhead

Up to 35% off on orthopedic mattresses from Duroflex

