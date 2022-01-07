Amazon.in announces Mobile & TV Savings Days and Premium Phones Party

Bengaluru, January 7, 2022: Amazon.in announces Mobile and TV Savings Days bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest Smart TVs, smartphones and accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 10% instant discount on their favourite brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO, Tecno, Vivo and Realme amongst other. The latest Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung S20 FE 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Lite, Oppo F19 Pro+, Vivo V21 are amongst other smartphones than will see great offer. Mobile and TV Saving Days will be live until January 10, 2022.

Customers can enjoy 10% instant discount up to INR 1,000 using Citi Bank Credit and Debit cards and INR 1,250 on Citi Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. Prime Members can avail savings of up to INR 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Customers can also get Flagship Phones at the lowest prices with Premium Phones Party Event which will be live until 12th Jan. Get up to 40% on Flagship Smartphones and extra up to INR 5,000 off with Amazon Coupons

Here are some of the latest Smartphones and Smart TVs on Amazon.in with offers and deals from seller

Xiaomi Smartphones and TVs : The Flagship Mi 11X will be available for INR 23,499* including Discounts, Cash back and Exchange Sweetner. The Newly Launched Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for INR 19,999 which includes the discounts, Bank cashback and Exchange Sweetner. The Best-selling Redmi 9A will be available for INR 7,199 including 10% Instant Discount. The best-selling Redmi TV 32 inches HD ready TV will be available starting at INR 14,999. The Redmi TV 50 inch with an MRP of INR 44,999 will be available for INR 37,999. Mi 40inch Horizon FHD TV will available starting INR 24,999 with INR 6,000 worth savings

Samsung Smartphones and TVs : Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available for INR 39,990 (46% off) get additional 10% instant discount and get it for INR 38,740. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available for INR 24,999 including discounts and INR 5,000 off with coupons. The Most Loved Samsung 43" Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV will be available starting INR 37,990.

OnePlus Smartphones and TVs : The OnePlus 9 Series will be available at its lowest ever price. OnePlus 9R will be available for INR 33,999, OnePlus 9 at INR 36,999 and OnePlus 9 Pro at INR 54,999 including Bank Discounts, Coupons and Exchange offer. OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available for INR 23,499 and INR 27,999 including discounts with Amazon Coupons. OnePlus TVs will be available starting INR 17,999.

iQOO Smartphones : Customers can avail the iQOO Z5 for INR 21,990 and the iQOO 7 for INR 27,990 including discounts with Amazon coupons worth INR 2,000.

Tecno Smartphones: Get the newly launched Tecno Spark 8T and Tecno Spark 8 Pro for INR 8,550 and INR 9,540 including 10% Instant Discount with Citi bank cards.

OPPO and Realme Smartphones : Additional 10% off on OPPO F19 Pro+ and Vivo 21

: Additional 10% off on OPPO F19 Pro+ and Vivo 21 Smart TV Offers: Get 40% off on Amazon Basics 50-inch 4K TV starting at INR 32,999. Get 30% off on Premium Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV will be available for as low as INR 77,990. Up to 48% off on iFFALCON 43 inches 4K UHD TV.

Customers can get bestselling mobile accessories starting INR 69. Powerbanks will be available at a price starting INR 399.