Amazon.in announces ‘Summer Sale’ from 4th May, 2022

Bengaluru, May 2nd 2022: With the onset of the summer season in India, Amazon.in is excited to announce its ‘Summer Sale’ kickstarting from May 04, 2022. The much-awaited shopping event will provide customers with exciting deals and additional cashback on thousands of products across smartphones, consumer electronics, TV, home & kitchen appliances, groceries, beauty & fashion essentials, and much more. During this Summer Sale, customers can look forward to big savings from brands such as OnePlus, LG, Intel, Tecno, Fujitsu, Renee and Sugar amongst many others.

Amazon is introducing ‘Countdown Deals’ for the first time that will be open for all customers and the selected offers will give them early access to a wide array of products across categories until May 3. These offers will be available on brands like Realme, Apple, Samsung, OPPO, boat, Noise, Fossil, Fastrack, TIMEX, American Tourister, Safari, Skybags, Eureka Forbes, Philips, Hero cycles etc.

Customers can save more and opt for a wide range of affordable finance options such as 10% instant bank discount on ICICI Bank, Kotak and RBL Credit/Debit Cards, Credit/Debit EMI transactions; no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, exchange offers, exciting offers from select Credit/Debit cards and lots more. With Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, customers can save up to 5% on shopping. Eligible customers who do not have the card can get rewards up to INR. 2,000 on applying. New users can sign up and shop with Amazon Pay UPI and avail further savings of upto 10% or INR. 100. Customers can save up to INR.5,000 on shopping during the rewards Festival, just by making daily payments such as sending money, paying bills and more and unlock exciting shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the sale. With Amazon Pay Later, users can get instant credit up to INR 60,000 along with INR.150 flat cashback on activation and INR 100 cashback on all the shopping orders.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in Summer Sale with offers and deals from sellers. Check out all the offers here.

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories:

Powered by OnePlus, the sale will witness 16 new launches in smartphones and accessories including some of the most anticipated launches like OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro and other brands like Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6 Pro, Redmi 10A, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Series

New launches in mobile accessories include OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver, Realme Buds Q2s and Truke Buds S2

Up to INR 5000 off with Amazon coupons and exchange on select smartphones and up to 9 months No Cost EMI

Prime Members can save up to INR 20,000 with ‘Advantage just for Prime’ and additional benefits like 6 months free screen replacement and 3 months No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards

Up to 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories with accessories starting INR 69

Up to INR. 5000 off with Amazon coupons and discounts up to INR. 5000 on exchange of select smartphones and No Cost EMI up until 9 months

Up to INR. 8000 off on iPhone 13, starting at INR. 66,900

Up to INR. 12,000 off on OnePlus 9 Series 5G | OnePlus Nord Series, starting at INR. 19,999

Tecno Pop 5 LTE, starting at INR. 6,599 | Up to INR. 1000 off on Tecno Spark 7 pro and 8 Pro | Tecno Spark 8C starting at INR. 7,749

INR. 2000 off on exchange on Redmi Note 11 pro and models | Flat INR. 1000 off on Redmi Note 11 Models| Up to INR. 5000 off on exchange and up to INR. 1000 off with Amazon Pay coupons on Xiaomi’s flagship range including Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G.

Flat INR. 5000 off on Samsung Galaxy M Series, flat INR. 2000 discount on the best-selling Samsung Galaxy M12, 53% off on Galaxy S20 FE 5G at just INR. 34,999

Up to INR. 4000 off on Oppo A55 and Oppo F19 with Amazon coupons | Newly launched Oppo F21 pro starting at INR. 22,999 | Oppo A15S starting at INR. 9,990

Exciting deals on mobile accessories such as mobile Cases and Covers starting at just INR. 99| Cables starting at INR. 69, Chargers at INR. 149, Screen Protectors at INR. 99, up to 60% off on headsets and 75% off on power banks.

TVs & Appliances:

Up to 45% off on Major Appliances | NCEMI & Exchange & Scheduled Delivery

Air conditioners starting INR 22,499 | NCEMI & Exchange

Refrigerators starting INR 7,490 | NCEMI & Exchange

Washing Machines starting INR 6,999 | NCEMI & Exchange

Microwaves Up to 55% off | NCEMI & Exchange

Dishwashers Up to 30% off | NCEMI & Scheduled Delivery

Chimneys Up to 60% off | NCEMI & Scheduled Delivery

Up to 50% off on Televisions | NCEMI, Exchange | Same day delivery for select televisions

Electronics and Accessories:

Up to 70% off on electronics & accessories | Top brands include Intel, Samsung, Apple, boAt, HP, Sony

Up to 75% off on Headphones and Up to 65% off on Speakers

Soundbars starting INR 1,299 from Boat, Sony, Zebronics, Blaupunkt and others

Up to 75% off on TWS starting INR 799 from Boat, Zebronics, Noise, Boult, and others

Active noise cancellation headphones starting INR 3,499 from Sony, JBL, Bose, and others

Dolby enabled Soundbars starting INR 7,999 from Sony, Boat, Zebronics, JBL and Blaupunkt

Up to 70% off on Cameras and Accessories and up to 50% off on Smart Security Cameras

Upto 40% off on Point & Shoot Cameras starting at INR 3999 from Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm, Kodak and more

Upto 30% off on bestselling DSLRs, mirrorless & action cameras from Canon, Sony & more

Upto 75% off on Alexa Built in speakers

Camera accessories like Tripods, Ring Lights, Batteries, Flashes starting at INR 299

Up to 24 months no cost EMI on Intel powered laptops | Up to INR 25,000 off on exchange | Up to INR 10,000 off with coupons

Up to INR 40,000 off on Gaming Laptops powered by Intel processors and Nvidia RTX series Graphics

Up to INR 35,000 off on AMD powered performance Laptops and Desktops and up to INR 20,000 off on laptops for classroom education

Up to INR 35,000 off on Windows 11 based ultra-fast coding Laptops and up to INR 30,000 off on high performance Laptops from LG and Fujitsu

Up to INR 15,000 off on Tablets with new launches from Xiaomi and deals from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and other brands

Up to 70% off on work from home essential Wi-Fi Routers, components, pendrives, speakers and microphones

Up to 50% off on printers, gaming headsets, keyboards, other gaming accessories, hard Drives and portable SSDs, monitors, desktops, internal SSD, cameras, security cameras

Up to 40% off on Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers with new launches from Amazfit, Noise, Fireboltt brands

Up to 70% off on international brands such as Huion, Veikk, Tribit, and Kodak

Amazon Fashion and Beauty:

Up to 70% off on Clothing and Plus Size Clothing

Up to 50% off on Premium fashion from brands like Hidesign, Aldo, SwissBrand, DKNY and more

Min 70% off on selected products from RIVER, an affordable multi-designer brand created in partnership with some of India’s most celebrated designers such as JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni, Suneet Varma, Manish Arora & Namrata Joshipura

Enjoy up to 65% off on designer boutique with designers like Ritu Kumar, Rohit Bal, Satyapaul, Shaze, Pashtush and more

Up to 70% off on Watches | Great deals on Fossil, Titan, Casio & more

Exciting new launches & special launch price on smartwatches from FCUK, Fastrack and more

Up to 70% off on Handbags | Amazing discounts of up to 80% and find bags under Rs. 899 from your favorite handbag brands – Lavie, Baggit, Hidesign & more

Up to 60% off on Makeup & Premium Beauty | Up to 55% off on Skincare | Up to 60% off on Haircare

Up to 60% off on Beauty from top brands like WOW Skin Science, Mamaearth, L’Oreal Paris and more

Up to 40% off on Makeup from customer favourite brands like Maybelline, Lakme, Sugar Cosmetics, Renee and more

Up to 50% off on Luxury Beauty from brands like Guess, Yves Rocher, Just Herbs and more

Up to 25% off on Salon at Home/Professional Beauty products from the likes of L’Oreal Professional, Schwarzkopf and more

Exciting new launches from brands like Minimalist, Garnier and more

Up to 70% off on Footwear, Sportswear, Jewelry, and Sunglasses

Gear up for your next travel adventure – get up to 70% off on stylish and reliable suitcases, bags & more from American Tourister, Skybags, Safari and other top brands

Heading back to work or school? Enjoy up to 70% off on the latest selection of backpacks, laptop bags, handbags & more from Skybags, American Tourister, Caprese etc.

Daily Essentials and Personal Care:

Up to 60% off on daily essentials | Top brands: Happilo, Colgate, Big Muscles, Pedigree, Pampers

Up to 60% off on food & beverages | Top brands: Maggi, Tata Tea, Quacker, Happilo, Borges

Up to 60% off on health & personal care | Top brands: Bombay Shaving Company, Ensure, Kapiva, Optimum Nutrition, Sirona

Up to 40% off on health & nutrition | Top brands: Optimum Nutrition, Big Muscles, Kapiva, Dabur, Oziva

Up to 30% off on household supplies | Top brands: Ariel, Lizol, Tide, Harpic, Vim

Up to 60% off on baby products | Top brands: Pampers, Huggies, MamyPoko, Himalaya, Johnsons

Up to 60% off on pet supplies | Top brands: Pedigree, Whiskas, Meat up, Purina, Purepet

Up to 60% off on health care devices & massagers with additional savings through coupons

Up to 70% off on grooming devices across top brands such as Braun Agaro Personal Care, Philips, and Wahl

Multi-grooming kits available at less than INR 1,999 and leg massagers starting at 299/month* (No cost EMI applicable on selected products)

Exciting offers such as 30 days money-back guarantee on selected electric toothbrushes & flossers

Home & Kitchen:

Up to 70% off on home & kitchen appliances | 25000+ deals, Top brands

Home & Kitchen Products Starting ₹79

Up to INR 100 cashback for first time purchasers in Home & Kitchen via APay Coupons

No Cost EMI starting at INR 250/month | 40k+ products

Save Up to 15% extra via coupon on 10Lakh+ products from Home & Kitchen

Buy More Save More – Up to 10% extra off | 6000+ Products

Free Delivery on your first order in Home and Kitchen

Up to 70% off on Kitchen & home appliances| Top brands | 1000+ deals| No Cost EMI upto 18 months

Up to 70% off on Home and Décor | 2 Lakh+ products on deal

Up to 70% off | Furniture & mattresses | Scheduled delivery | No cost EMI

Up to 65% off: Kitchen & bath fixtures from top brands like Plantex, Kohler, Crocodile | 80,000+ products

Up to 70% off on Fitness & Sports, products starting Rs.79 | Save extra with product bundles, coupons & more.

Up to 60% off | Power tools, drill machines, welding machines & more | Top brands

Up to 60% off | Car & bike parts & accessories

Up to 30% off Pest Control | Offers on Mosquito & Insect Repellants from Top Brands like Good Knight, HIT, Allout, Mortien & Baygon

Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys:

Up to 70% off on toys & games | Wide selection | Top brands: Hasbro toys, Lego toys, Smartivity and much more | Save more with Toy bundles

Up to 65% off on best-selling Antivirus and Microsoft products | Top brands | 2 hours email delivery | Save more with coupons

Up to 50% off on video games | Top brands | Save more with combos

Kapersky – Upto 77% off Antivirus for device protection| Quickheal – Upto 55% off Antivirus for total security | Cosmic Byte – Upto 40% off

Up to 40% off on books | Wide selection | Save more with book combos | Books for all age groups and genres

Amazon Devices

Up to 50% off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices

Lowest price ever – the all new Echo Dot (4th Generation) for just INR 2,949

Flat 64% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) and Philips smart bulb combo, available at just INR 2,299

Never Before Price – Get the Echo Dot (4th Generation) and Philips smart bulb combo| Available at just INR 2999

Flat 50% off on Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation), grab it for just INR 4,499

Lowest price ever – Get Echo Show 8 (1st Generation) for just INR 6,499

Flat 45% off on Echo (4th Generation) available for just INR 5,499

Flat 48% off on Fire TV Stick Lite| Get it for just INR 2,099

Flat INR 2100 off on Fire TV Stick. Avail it before the sale ends for just INR 2,899

Up to 48% off on select Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in

Buy a Smart TV with Fire TV built-in, Get Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just INR 1,499

Up to INR 3400 off on select Kindle E-readers

Flat 50% off on Amazon Smart Plug, grab it for just INR 999

Amazon Launchpad:

Up to 70% off | Hykes – Sports Accessories, Yoga mats and more

Up to 70% off | GoMechanic – Cars and Bikes Accessories

Upto 50% off| Freeculr Men’s Innerwear, Women’s innerwear , Anti Bacterial Trunks & more

Upto 40% off | Mars by GHC – Beauty, Skin care & Men’s wellness and healthcare Products. No Paraben\Silicons

Upto 25% off | Flyberry Gourmet- Seeds and Dry Fruits, Dates

Upto 50% Off | Upakarma- Ayurvedic Health care supplements

Amazon Saheli:

Upto 70% off on Bathroom utilities from Satpurush

Upto 50% off on Health supplements from Terravita

Upto 40% off on Beauty Products from HIMALAYAN ORIGINS

Upto 60% off on Children’s Clothing from Svan Hildur

Amazon Karigar:

Up to 64% off on Hand block printed sarees from Shivanya Handicrafts

Up to 75% off on Wooden side tables from UHUD crafts

Up to 70% off on Rajasthani Home Decor from JH Gallery

Up to 70% off on Kurtis from Vaibhav Industries

Up to 70% off on Decorative bowls from Sway Home décor

Up to 60% off on Pottery from ShivKripa Blue Art Pottery

Up to 60% off on Bhagalpuri Handloom by Rahul Handloom

Up to 50% off on Channapatna wooden toys from Channapatna toys

Amazon Renewed:

Up to 50% off on 4 star rated refurbished products

Up to 70% off on refurbished products including mobiles phones, electronics, PC & more

Up to 70% off on top brands like Dell, Lenovo & other top brand refurbished laptops

Up to 30% off on top OnePlus Refurbished Mobile Phones

Up to 50% off on refurbished mobile phones from brands such as Samsung, Oppo and OnePlus

This Summer Sale, customers can explore and shop for a wide selection offered by small and medium businesses, Indian direct-to-consumer start-ups, neighborhood stores & women entrepreneurs across India. Shop and support Indian small & medium businesses across categories like fashion and beauty essentials, accessories, smart wearables, office products and stationaries, home, kitchen and sports products, furniture, grocery, toys and baby care products and more. Top small business brands on offers include Hykes, Upakarma, GoMechanic, Himalayan Origins, Satpurush and many more. Customers can also explore sustainable, handcrafted products from artisans and weavers of different states across from popular crafts such as Banarasi, Hand block printing, Jamdani, Bamboo crafts, wood crafts and more.

Binge watch with Amazon miniTV for Free!

This Summer Sale, there will be non-stop entertainment for FREE with Amazon miniTV present within the Amazon Shopping App – no paid subscription required! Laugh out loud with India’s top comedians like Ashish Chanchlani, Be Younik, Prajakta Kohli and more or binge watch on a nail-biting thriller web-series like Murder in Agonda, short films like Yatri Kripya Dhyaan De, 1800 Life and more. You will also see top tech gurus reviewing new smartphone and gadget launches to help you shop during the Summer Sale.

Great savings for business customers!

The Summer Sale offers great savings on business supplies and bulk purchases too. Amazon business customers can save up to 28% extra with GST invoice and up to 40% more with bulk purchase discounts. Business customers would also get access to business exclusive deals on 10K+ products from categories such as laptops, headphones, networking devices, PC components, personal and workplace safety products, power tools, furniture, stationery products from top brands like Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Boat, Bosch, and many more to spruce up their workspace at a minimal cost.

Customers can enjoy Amazon.in shopping experience in 8 regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam in addition to English. Additionally, customers can use their voice to shop in English and in Hindi And also walk into the nearest Amazon Easy store to avail assisted shopping experience.

#BigSavingsForEveryone during Summer Sale. Log on to www.amazon.in for all the offers*.