Amazon.in announces the ‘Breathe Safe Store’

Bengaluru, 16 November 2021: With winter season setting in, the air quality in the northern parts of India have reached alarming levels due to the annual crop burning. For comfortable and safe breathing at home, Amazon.in today announced its ‘Breathe Safe Store’ which brings a wide range of air purifiers and air filters. Customers can choose from a host of popular brands such as Dyson, Sharp, Coway Professional, Philips, Mi, Honeywell, Eureka Forbes, KENT and much more.

The ‘Breathe Safe Store’ on Amazon.in has been curated to keep the air around free from pollutants and other toxic particles. It offers access to millions of products to suit the unique needs of everyone from the comfort of their homes.

Customers can also use custom voice navigation to access the Breathe Safe Store using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Users can tap the mic icon on the app and say – “Alexa, go to Breathe Safe Store” or “Alexa, take me to the Breathe Safe Store” and land directly on the store.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in’s ‘Breathe Safe Store’. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.

Breathe in safe and clean air