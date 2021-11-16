Amazon.in announces the ‘Breathe Safe Store’

Bengaluru, 16 November 2021: With winter season setting in, the air quality in the northern parts of India have reached alarming levels due to the annual crop burning. For comfortable and safe breathing at home, Amazon.in today announced its ‘Breathe Safe Store’ which brings a wide range of air purifiers and air filters. Customers can choose from a host of popular brands such as Dyson, Sharp, Coway Professional, Philips, Mi, Honeywell, Eureka Forbes, KENT and much more.
The ‘Breathe Safe Store’ on Amazon.in has been curated to keep the air around free from pollutants and other toxic particles. It offers access to millions of products to suit the unique needs of everyone from the comfort of their homes.
Customers can also use custom voice navigation to access the Breathe Safe Store using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Users can tap the mic icon on the app and say – “Alexa, go to Breathe Safe Store” or “Alexa, take me to the Breathe Safe Store” and land directly on the store.
Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in’s ‘Breathe Safe Store’. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.
Breathe in safe and clean air
- Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier: The 2000 Series is engineered with 3 smart pre-settings that you can choose from: General, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus modes. Activate the relevant automode, and ensure you and your family breathe cleaner air at home, always. It’s AeraSense monitors and displays real-time numerical PM 2.5 levels with professional grade sensing technology. It removes 99.90% bacteria and viruses, tested to remove H1N1 virus. Prices starting from INR 17,000.
- Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter and Smart App Connectivity: It comes with true HEPA Filter with filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particle size up to 0.3 microns. Its OLED touch Display (Shows real time PM2.5 concentration, Temperature and humidity, Wi-Fi connection and Working mode). Smart app control, Rated Frequency: 50/60 Hz. Prices starting from INR 9,000.
- Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier, removes 99.97% airborne pollutants, 4-stage filtration with True HEPA filter: With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet Night Sense auto-mode. Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. It is quiet as whisper to help you and your family sleep better. Prices starting from INR 9,000.
- Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon filter and Pre-Filter: It has CADR of up to 250 m3/h and coverage area of up to 387.5 square feet. The advanced filtration system with 5 air changes per hour. It has Pre-Filter & High grade H13 HEPA filter. It comes with 2 Air purifying speeds and Auto mode. Sleep mode with 1,2-,4- and 8-hour automatic shut-off timer. Prices starting from INR 7,000.
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled: Automatically removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns) including dust, pollen, mould spores, bacteria, pet dander, VOCs and other harmful gases/odours. With two intelligent sensors, the Dyson air purifier continually monitors and reacts to air quality changes. Dyson purifiers have a lower face velocity unlike some other conventional purifiers. Prices starting from INR 27,000.
- Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Special Green Anti-Virus True HEPA Filter (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C): Start your day with the cleanest & freshest air. It offers unique feature of removing the Pre-Filter without having to open the front cover. This enables regular cleaning of Pre-Filter without any exposure to Virus & Bacteria on Carbon or HEPA Filter. It kills 99.99% of Virus. Traps as small as PM0.1 Particles. Available for INR 11,990.
- AmazonBasics Air Purifier with 5-layer Filtration and Air Quality Indicator: Breathe in freshness with TRUE HEPA Air Filtration from AmazonBasics. The appliance is equipped with a capacity of 360 m3 per hour clean air delivery rate (CADR) for quick purifying and a 5 Layer filter which removes 99.97% of allergens, pollutant, germs, bacteria, and odours of size up to .3 Microns. Prices starting from INR 8,000.
- Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP07: It automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Its HEPA filter captures 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 micron. Activated carbon filter absorbs harmful gases and odours. To prevent pollutants leaking back into the air, it’s not just the filter that’s sealed to HEPA13 standard, it’s the whole purifier. So, what goes inside, stays inside. Prices starting from INR 39,000.
- Sharp Air Purifier for Homes & Offices | Dual Purification – ACTIVE (Plasmacluster Technology) & PASSIVE FILTERS (True HEPA H14+Carbon+Pre-Filter): Sharp Air purifiers offers low noise levels to have the best and quite sleep while breathing clean, fresh & purified air. It works on dual purification method to remove different kind of pollutants. Sharp Air Purifiers offers 20° Airflow that helps in cleaning and purifying the air from the roof to the floor. The specialized Dust & Odour sensor senses the dust and odour level in your room. Prices starting from INR 9,000.
- Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier: Now feel more active and bid adieu to allergies and asthma by breathing in pure fresh and pollutant-free air. Aeroguard AP 700 Air purifier is a perfect blend of intelligent technology and powerful performance, crafted seamlessly to provide purified air that results in a healthier environment. A Product of superior aesthetic design and advanced science. Prices starting from INR 8,000.
- Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700EX Air Purifier with HEPA Filter: No need to worry about the airborne bacteria & viruses as it is a complete disease protection system with unique H1N1 swine flu resistant filter, lung filter, anti-bacterial filter. It has features like ultra-silent sleep mode, air quality indicator and 3000 working hours filter life. Prices starting from INR 8,000.
- KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier: KENT Alps+ UV Air Purifier is one proven way to create a healthy environment at home and breathe cleaner air every day. It is specially designed with UV LED and purity indicator for an improved air quality that helps you breathe easier. Its highly efficient HEPA filter removes 2.5 Particulate Matter, while the 3-step mechanism is perfect for removing air pollutants, more than 0.3 microns in size. Prices starting from INR 12,000.