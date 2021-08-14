Amazon.in announces the ‘Rakhi Store’

To celebrate one of the most-loved siblings’ festivals, Amazon.in today announced the launch of its ‘Rakhi Store’. The specially curated store offers a wide selection of Rakhi’s and products across fashion, beauty, smartphones, TVs, home décor, kitchen appliances, chocolates, accessories, personalized gift cards and much more.

The ‘Rakhi Store’ on Amazon.in has been curated to simplify the festive shopping experience by giving customers access to millions of products according to their unique needs from the comfort of their homes. Customers can choose from an amazing array of gifting options ranging from personalised hampers and combos, traditional and designer Rakhi’s, gift cards, grooming products, handbags, fragrances, watches, apparel, musical instruments, cameras, smartphones, footwear, toys & board games, assorted chocolates and much more.

Rakhi, as we know, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sukkhi with its popularity for fashion jewelry and wide collection of designer Rakhis is back with its new designs across different colors and models, while also providing a traditional touch with the roli/chawal and modern celebrations with a thoughtful card. Furthermore, the brand offers elegant jewelry to complete any festive look. Brothers can also delight their sisters with a beautiful piece of jewelry from Sukkhi’s gifting collection.

Customers can also use their voice to access the ‘Rakhi Store’ using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Users can tap the mic icon on the app and say – “Alexa, go to Rakhi Store” and land directly on the store. Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in’s Rakhi Store with offers and deals from participating sellers.

Here are some picks from Amazon.in’s Rakhi Store. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.

For the OG Gadget Guru in Family

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Glacial Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage): Surprise your sibling with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which comes with 108MP Quad Camera, 16.9cm (6.67) 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 5020mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charger (in-box). You can get this at a price of INR 19,999

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage): Give your sibling a little more than he’d expect my getting this OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It comes with 119-degree ultra-wide lens which helps squeeze in more detail into your photo, nightscape feature that manages the exposure in real time to get you sharp and details images in low light, portrait mode and 16MP selfie camera for stunning selfies. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is packed with features and comes with a Warp Charge 30T Plus which helps charge the battery from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes. You can get this for INR 22,999

OnePlus Buds Z – Set your music free with OnePlus Buds Z as each earbud incorporates an advanced 10mm dynamic driver, delivering deep bass definition. Feel enhanced depth and detail with every beat. Each earbud incorporates an advanced 10mm dynamic driver, delivering deep bass definition. Feel enhanced depth and detail with every beat.

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote – The 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful for fast streaming in Full HD. The all-new Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search, and launch movies, shows and much more across apps. You can also enjoy Full HD picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio with the Fire TV Stick. Get this streaming buddy for INR 3,999.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – One of our bestselling smart speakers the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, designed for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, control compatible smart home devices and more with the convenience of your voice. You can also ask Alexa to easily pay your bills, get cricket scores, nursery rhymes and stories! You can buy this device for INR 2,999

Kindle (10th Gen) – This will make for a perfect gift if you sibling is fond of reading. Kindle comes with a built in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors and at more times of the day. Purpose-built for reading, all-new Kindle features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. You can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. Select from millions of books including new releases and bestsellers. It holds thousands of titles so you can take your library with you. Get this on Amazon only for INR 7,999

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ (Black) (2021 Model) – This TV comes with the 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Resolution and 60 hertz Refresh Rate. It includes the connectivity of 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players and gaming console. Smart TV Features include Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HDR Gaming. Get this on Amazon only for INR 78,990.

Celebrate the Sibling Bond with Rakhi Combo Sets

Sukkhi Gold Plated Kundan Rakhi Combo (Set of 3): This set comprises of 3 Rakhis, Roli Chawal and a Raksha Bandhan Greeting Card for your brother. Get this specially designed handcrafted traditional designer Rakhi set for INR 249.

Oye Happy “Bhukkad Bhai” Rakhi Combo Gift Set for Brother: This Raksha Bandhan, add a twist of humour to your gift. Get him a card, a mug and a Rakhi that he truly deserves. You can get this for INR 489.

Small and medium businesses

Sukkhi Stylish Rakhi Floral Combo (Set of 2): This comprises of 2 Rakhis with Roli Chawal and a Raksha Bandhan Greeting Card for your brother. Find a touch of modernity with the traditional and sacred thread of Rakhi. You can also send designer rakhis to your loving brother as a token of your love, when you found it difficult to be there with him. Get this for INR 179

Blooming Tales (Baby Pink) Eco-Friendly Plantable Seed Paper Rakhi: This is a plantable rakhi made from recycled seed paper. Seed paper is a special handmade paper that is prepared from waste cotton scrap and has seeds of various plants embedded in it. It is wood-free, eco-friendly, plantable and 100% biodegradable. You can get this for INR 169.

Didier & Frank Assorted Chocolate Dark Gift Box: This is a luxury assorted dark chocolate gift box with 50g each 85%, 75%, almond and hazelnut dark chocolate. Get the most exotic flavours and hand-crafted chocolates that the aztecs enjoyed secretly. You can get this for INR 635.

For the selfie taker & fashionista in the family

Bombay Shaving Company 3 Step Shaving Kit for Men – Pamper and indulge with the perfect shaving gift for men. This kit has been specially curated to offer complete and immersive care for normal to sensitive skin. This Shaving Essential Kit includes a Pre-Shave Scrub (100g) that exfoliates, prepares, and refreshes your skin, a Shaving Cream (100g) that moisturizes more effectively than a shaving gel, a shaving brush for the creamy lather and a non-alcoholic Post Shave Balm (100g) that restores skin’s moisture. A gift for brothers that they will truly cherish. Get this on Amazon only for INR 1,049

Maybelline New York Girl’s Gotta Go Out Eye Makeup Kit – This kit has Maybelline’s top selling colossal eye makeup products that ensure bold, beautiful, and expressive eyes that will last all day long. The Maybelline Colossal eye makeup kit contains Colossal Mascara which is a waterproof mascara for long-voluminous lashes that will instantly brighten up your face, Colossal Kajal which is a deep-intense long lasting Kajal that smoothly glides during application and Colossal Bold Liner which is the perfect liquid liner with a precision brush that makes it easy to apply. Surprise your sister by buying this on Amazon for INR 802

mCaffeine Coffee Face De-Stress Gift Kit – Let your loved ones beat stress with Coffee Face De-Stress Kit and lighten up their Rakhi. With Coffee at its core, it reduces puffiness, hydrates, and de-stresses the skin. It has Coffee Face Serum, Coffee Oil-Free Face Moisturizer, and the super-relaxing Jade Roller – Face Massager. You can get this on Amazon for INR 2,299

BIBA Women’s Cotton a line Salwar Suit Set – Look like an ethnic diva wearing this suit-set by Biba. The set combines a straight kurta, palazzo pants and a crushed dupatta. The kurta features gorgeous gold metallic print and Sitara detailing on the placket. It’s a festive perfect suit-set and can be worn to weddings and special family functions also! You can get this for INR 1,320

The perfect accessories to gift this season

Fastrack reflex 3.0 Unisex activity tracker – This activity tracker comes in the range of 4 dual tone designs with full touch colour display. Additionally, it has 24-hrs Real Time HR monitoring, Sleep Tracker, Music Control, Camera Control, Phone Finder, Call and Social Media modifications. Buy this for INR 2,245.

Fossil Stella Analog Rose Gold Dial Women’s Watch – Add a touch of elegance to your everyday wear with the Fossil Stella Analog Rose Gold Dial Women’s Watch. It comes enclosed in a stainless-steel case and a stainless-steel bezel with quarter-hour number markers for additional protection. Get this amazing watch for your sister for INR 5,695.

Seven Analogue Women’s & Girl’s Watch – Gift this tasteful multi-functional timepiece to your sister to elevate her wardrobe like no other accessory can. The watch comes with a gold dial, rose gold strap and a one-year warranty. Get this for INR 1,599.

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Divine Flower Set with Necklace & Earrings – Get the trendiest and authentic sterling silver jewellery for your sister this Rakhi! You can get this for INR 5,499.

Hornbull Gift Hamper for Men | Brown Wallet and Brown Belt Men’s Combo Gift Set – It is made up with exclusive High-Quality Leather, Well Designed by Skilled Handcraft Man, and it is designed to accommodate maximum needs. Each Wallet Has Unique Natural Grain of Leather. Get this on Amazon for INR 899.

Lavie Extra Large Malnov Women’s Tote Bag – Lavie Malnov tote is a stylish offering for ladies. It is durable, light weight and super spacious. Made from vegan leather, this large handbag comes in Herringbone, Woven and Croco texture pattern at the front. Buy this on Amazon for INR 999.

Indulge in some sweet delicacies

Cadbury Silk Rakhi Special Potli – Add Excitement and fervour to the Traditions of Festivals by Gifting Your Sister this exclusively designed potli By Cadbury. This Rakhi potli contains any 6 Cadbury chocolates including the Silk Bubbly 50g, Silk Fruit & Nut 55g, Silk Roast Almond 58g, Silk Oreo 60g and Silk Plain 60g along with a Rakhi, a Lumba and Roli chawal. Get this on Amazon only for INR 585

For the book lover in the house

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – Escape to Hogwarts with the unmissable series that has sparked a lifelong reading journey for children and families all over the world. The magic starts here! These editions of the classic and internationally bestselling Harry Potter series feature thrilling jacket artwork by award-winning illustrator Jonny Duddle. They are the perfect starting point for anyone who’s ready to lose themselves in the greatest children’s story of all time. Get this on Amazon only for INR 375.

Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of NIKE – In 1962, fresh out of business school, Phil Knight borrowed $50 from his father and created a company with a simple mission: import high-quality, low-cost athletic shoes from Japan. Selling the shoes from the boot of his Plymouth, knight grossed $8000 in his first year. Today, Nike’s annual sales top $30 billion. A memoir rich with insight, humour and hard-won wisdom, this book is also studded with lessons – about building something from scratch, overcoming adversity, and ultimately leaving your mark on the world. Get this on Amazon only for INR 310.

Re-decorate your house ahead of the festive season

· Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner – Get this comfortable and elegant looking recliner for your sibling this Rakhi. The high-quality recliner is made from strong and durable seams to ensure longevity. Its fabric colour does not fade with rubbing, so it looks new for a long time. With an attractive chocolate colour, this would make for the perfect addition for your home. Buy this for INR 19,199.

· Custom Décor Sheesham Wood Dining Table (4-Seater) – Designed to seat your entire family with ease, this dining set comes with a sturdy four-seater dining table, Four upholstered chairs and a Dining Table. The table features a box-seat construction with compressed wood table-top and champed edges. The chair provides a comfy sitting base with cushioned seat and contains a PP bush attachment at the legs to prevent scratches on the floor, making it a perfect buy for the festive season. Buy this on Amazon at INR 17, 249.

Not sure what to gift?

Give your sibling the Amazon Pay Gift Card to make sure the fussiest one is taken care of.