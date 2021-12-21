Amazon.in announces ‘Winter Shopping Store’ till 11th January

With the winter season setting in, Amazon.in announced ‘Winter Shopping Store’, a one-stop Winter Wonderland shopping experience with a host of exciting offers and deals on season essentials including home & kitchen appliances, air purifiers, geysers, room heaters, electric kettles, blankets, quilts, recliners, comforters, beds, cookware & dining, furniture, toys and much more.

The Winter Shopping Store on Amazon.in is designed to address the different needs of a customer during the season and offers a carefully curated selection of products from “warmth” (appliances, blankets etc), “protection & wellness” (masks, air purifiers, fitness) and “celebration” (baking hobbies etc.) to make your winters warm, cosy and full of entertainment. Customers can look forward to shop and saving on some of the best brands such as Panasonic, Bajaj, USHA, Havells, ALTON, and Wipro among others and enjoy cashback offers, affordable no-cost EMI, exchange offers, scheduled delivery and more till January 11th, 2022.

Here are some of the offers by participating sellers:

For a Warm Ambience

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater with Multiple Safety System – Make your mornings extra special with Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15 litre storage water heater. It comes with features like titanium armour technology, swirl flow technology, which ensures enhanced safety, as the cut-off temperature is marked at 50º C which safeguards the child from any accidental hazards.

– Make your mornings extra special with Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15 litre storage water heater. It comes with features like titanium armour technology, swirl flow technology, which ensures enhanced safety, as the cut-off temperature is marked at 50º C which safeguards the child from any accidental hazards. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator – Here is your perfect winter partner, the oil-filled radiator with 9 fins ensures perfect warmth in every corner of your room. The thin fins allow the heat to be transferred more rapidly from the heater into the room, raising the temperature in the room in just a few minutes. It comes with an adjustable thermostat to suit your heating needs.

– Here is your perfect winter partner, the oil-filled radiator with 9 fins ensures perfect warmth in every corner of your room. The thin fins allow the heat to be transferred more rapidly from the heater into the room, raising the temperature in the room in just a few minutes. It comes with an adjustable thermostat to suit your heating needs. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room Heater – Say no more to cold nights with this heater, it is equipped with an automatic thermal safety cut-off feature that prevents any damage while it’s in use, and two heat settings – 1000W and 2000W for the desired comfort. The heater has a mobility and compact design for convenience.

– Say no more to cold nights with this heater, it is equipped with an automatic thermal safety cut-off feature that prevents any damage while it’s in use, and two heat settings – 1000W and 2000W for the desired comfort. The heater has a mobility and compact design for convenience. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater – Orpat brings to you this fan heater which is white in colour. It has a wattage capacity of 2000 watts and is suitable for a small or medium room with an approximate size of 250 square feet. The room heater features two heat settings with 1000 watts and 2000 watts for the right amount of heat intensity that you need for your room.

– Orpat brings to you this fan heater which is white in colour. It has a wattage capacity of 2000 watts and is suitable for a small or medium room with an approximate size of 250 square feet. The room heater features two heat settings with 1000 watts and 2000 watts for the right amount of heat intensity that you need for your room. Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes – Crompton Water Heaters have advanced 3-level safety that keeps all parameters in check for protection against electric shocks and auto-off function in case of malfunction. Get the perfect hot water by dialling in your desired temperature for a refreshing and healthy bathing experience.

– Crompton Water Heaters have advanced 3-level safety that keeps all parameters in check for protection against electric shocks and auto-off function in case of malfunction. Get the perfect hot water by dialling in your desired temperature for a refreshing and healthy bathing experience. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater, White – Start your day with a warm embrace, with Bajaj Splendora 3 litre instant water heater that is designed with a sharp and sleek finish to suit modern bathrooms. It has the ability to withstand water pressure up to 6.5 bars, this water heater is suitable for high-rise towers.

– Start your day with a warm embrace, with Bajaj Splendora 3 litre instant water heater that is designed with a sharp and sleek finish to suit modern bathrooms. It has the ability to withstand water pressure up to 6.5 bars, this water heater is suitable for high-rise towers. Havells OFR – 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater with Fan – If you are looking for a room heater that you can easily move from one room to another, this Havells product will be a perfect choice. It comes with wheels at the base that make it quite easy to move. This amazing Havells PTC fan heater comes with three different power settings. In each power setting, it uses a different wattage, hence you can save energy.

Cook Up a Hot Meal

Cello Smart Serve Stainless Steel Insulated Double Walled Casserole – This smart serve plus stainless steel casserole set is designed to enhance your dining experience. Its double-walled insulation system allows maximum temperature retention. This product is durable, sleek, and built to last longer. The stainless-steel body gives it a timeless look. The satin finish harps on the premium quality of the product in a rare mix of form and function.

– This smart serve plus stainless steel casserole set is designed to enhance your dining experience. Its double-walled insulation system allows maximum temperature retention. This product is durable, sleek, and built to last longer. The stainless-steel body gives it a timeless look. The satin finish harps on the premium quality of the product in a rare mix of form and function. Milton Thermosteel Flip Lid Flask – This reusable water bottle is made from 304 Grade stainless steel, leakproof, durable, unbreakable, rustproof. Its double-walled vacuum insulated technology keeps beverages hot or cold for 24 hours, Inner copper coating for better temperature retention. A unique flip lid that makes pouring completely hassle-free and spill-free, the lid of this bottle doubles up as a cup for drinking, a simple threaded lid for easy use. Ideal for self-use and gifting.

– This reusable water bottle is made from 304 Grade stainless steel, leakproof, durable, unbreakable, rustproof. Its double-walled vacuum insulated technology keeps beverages hot or cold for 24 hours, Inner copper coating for better temperature retention. A unique flip lid that makes pouring completely hassle-free and spill-free, the lid of this bottle doubles up as a cup for drinking, a simple threaded lid for easy use. Ideal for self-use and gifting. H Hy-tec (Device) HYBB – Blaze Foldable Charcoal Grill Barbeque with 5 Skewers (Stellar Black) – This foldable charcoal grill barbeque ensures good circulation of heat and smoke. It has foldable four legs, made for easy carry and storage, and comes with heavy and durable grills made of metal to keep the food close enough to the heat of the coal and thereby provide adequate cooking space.

Get Cozy & Comfortable

Amazon Brand – Solimo Microfibre Reversible Comforter, Single – Solimo comforters are designed to keep you warm and cosy. These lightweight comforters are perfect for everyday use. This brightly coloured comforter can enhance the décor of your bedroom while providing an unmatched level of comfort to you and your family.

– Solimo comforters are designed to keep you warm and cosy. These lightweight comforters are perfect for everyday use. This brightly coloured comforter can enhance the décor of your bedroom while providing an unmatched level of comfort to you and your family. Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Chocolate Brown) – This high-quality recliner is made from strong and durable seams to ensure longevity. Its fabric colour does not fade with rubbing, so it looks new for a long time. With an attractive chocolate colour, this comfortable recliner is an elegant addition to your home. The recliner also meets European Safety Requirement Standard EN 12520 and is free from toxins and harmful chemicals like AZO Dye, lead and formaldehyde.

Selective Soft Microfiber Winter Heavy Quilt, Double Size, Metallic Brown – Enjoy sound sleep with a warm quilt that is made of 100% ultra-microfiber. It's so warm that it will protect you from the freezing winters. It is made of Micro Fibre and Flannel inside. It will surely enhance the beauty of your Home Decor as well as can be used as Bedspreads also. This Quilt Is a perfect gift for weddings, housewarmings, engagements, and anniversaries.

For Winter-Ready Home Maintenance

Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring – Turn your appliances to Smart by connecting it to a Smart Socket and controlling it through Wipro Smart Home App. It helps you to control your electrical appliances from anywhere through Wipro Smart Home App. You can also set schedules and save electricity.

– Turn your appliances to Smart by connecting it to a Smart Socket and controlling it through Wipro Smart Home App. It helps you to control your electrical appliances from anywhere through Wipro Smart Home App. You can also set schedules and save electricity. KOHLER Toobi 2.0 Click PUSH BUTTON exposed ABS with Glass TOP Bath and Shower Wall Mixer – Get a great showering experience at the push of a button. It comes with amazing features like ample storage space, convenient push between shower and spout, material construction and finish for a premium look and feel.

Stay Fit During Winter

Luxe Home International Striped Mat – Made from High-Quality Microfiber that adds Super-Soft feel & comfort. its fine denier thread have excellent water absorption capacity & dries faster. Its TPR backing features keep the Mat in place even in wet conditions.

– Made from High-Quality Microfiber that adds Super-Soft feel & comfort. its fine denier thread have excellent water absorption capacity & dries faster. Its TPR backing features keep the Mat in place even in wet conditions. Kore PVC 10-30 Kg Home Gym Set – With workouts and fitness being an essential part of our day-to-day regime, Kore brings to you this complete Home Gym Set which has got an array of workout equipment to suit your workout and fitness regime. The gym set comes with different variants of weights, skipping rope, hand gripper, wrist bands, curl rods, gym bag, etc. for a complete workout. You can try different sets of exercises and incorporate them in your fitness schedule with this Gym Set and that too at the comfort of your home.

– With workouts and fitness being an essential part of our day-to-day regime, Kore brings to you this complete Home Gym Set which has got an array of workout equipment to suit your workout and fitness regime. The gym set comes with different variants of weights, skipping rope, hand gripper, wrist bands, curl rods, gym bag, etc. for a complete workout. You can try different sets of exercises and incorporate them in your fitness schedule with this Gym Set and that too at the comfort of your home. Lifelong FitPro LLTM09 (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 10km/hr. (Free Installation Assistance) – This treadmill comes with a lifetime Frame Warranty, 3-Year Motor Warranty, and 1-Year Parts & Labor Warranty. The Powerful but quiet 2.5HP motor delivers a speed from 10Km/h to meet different fitness demands. It has comfort cell cushioning technology with 8 rubber pads under the deck for shock absorption gives your Joint the support they deserve, making for a more comfortable workout and faster recovery. It comes with 12 pre-set workout programs to set variable exercise mode for weight loss training and endurance training and 8 rubber pads under the deck for shock absorption.

– This treadmill comes with a lifetime Frame Warranty, 3-Year Motor Warranty, and 1-Year Parts & Labor Warranty. The Powerful but quiet 2.5HP motor delivers a speed from 10Km/h to meet different fitness demands. It has comfort cell cushioning technology with 8 rubber pads under the deck for shock absorption gives your Joint the support they deserve, making for a more comfortable workout and faster recovery. It comes with 12 pre-set workout programs to set variable exercise mode for weight loss training and endurance training and 8 rubber pads under the deck for shock absorption. Sparnod Fitness SAB-05 Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym – Dual Action for Full Body Workout – 1-year brand warranty on part failure and manufacturing defects. The Stationary Airbike Cycle offers an excellent aerobic workout. It provides a lower body, low-impact, cardiovascular workout of hips, legs, calves, and buttocks. It gets your heart rate up almost as much as running and burns 4 times more calories than walking, helps lose weight and get in shape while putting minimal stress on your joints. It helps to improve memory and brain functioning, lower blood pressure, better sleep, improved blood sugar levels, a stronger immune system, better mood, lower stress levels and more energy throughout the day.

Safeguard against the harsh weather

Careview Anti-Pollution Cotton N95 Reusable Unisex Face Mask, Ear Loop Style (Pack of 10) – This N95 mask comes with a breathing fabric, flexible ear loops and easy fit nose clip. Additionally, it comes with a close facial fit with a strong seal around the nose and mouth. The 6-layer filtration ensures protection from infection and hazardous aerosols present in the atmosphere.

FABTEC Car Body Cover for Maruti Swift (2012-2017) with Mirror Antenna Pocket (Red & Blue) – Brings you Stylish Red & Blue Stripes Full-Sized, Fully Elastic & Triple Stitched Car Body Cover made from High-Quality Imported Strong 190 Taffeta Fabric to keep your car looking young & stylish. Fabtec car covers will protect your car from Dust, Scratches & Bird Droppings. Red & Blue Stripe Covers are very light weighted custom-fit but made from Durable fabric, making it easier to put on and off the car and long-lasting too.

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/ or brands to the total exclusion of Amazon.

