Amazon.in celebrates International Yoga Day with a specially curated “Yoga Store”

Celebrate the gift of Yoga with a specially curated ‘Yoga Store’ on Amazon.in. The one stop shop will offer a holistic shopping experience for customers where they can avail great offers and deals on yoga essentials such yoga mats, bottles & shakers, apparel, beauty, fitness trackers & smart watches, accessories and more across top brands such as Puma, Boldfit Reebok, BLINKIN, Neutrogena, Khadi and so on.

Customers can purchase these products from the comfort and safety of their homes with an instant discount of 10% on SBI Credit Card and Credit EMI with a maximum discount of INR 1,500 on credit card and maximum discount of INR 1,750 on Credit Card EMI till 17th June 2022. Whereas ICICI card holders can avail an additional discount of 10% for Credit Card and Credit Card EMI with 5% instant discount for ICICI CBCC with a minimum transaction of INR 5,000, maximum discount of INR 1,500 on Credit Card and maximum discount of INR 1,750 on Credit Card EMI, and maximum discount of INR 750 on CBCC from 18th – 22nd June 2022.

Begin the gratifying journey of Yoga with some of the essentials mentioned below. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.

Yoga essentials for the perfect session

AmazonBasics 13mm Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap – Take your workout to the next level with help from this AmazonBasics 1/2-inch extra-thick yoga and exercise mat. Perfect for home or studio use, the mat helps in defining your workout space and also creates a beneficial layer of cushioning between you and the floor. You can get this for INR 1,049 approx on Amazon.in.

Boldfit Plastic Typhoon Shaker Bottle – Boldfit Shaker Sports and water shaker bottle Is exclusively designed for work out regimens. The typhoon shaker mixer works like a blender blade, to create a fresh blend and more consistent blend, giving faster and better body absorption. You can get this for INR 240 approx on Amazon.in.

Strauss 8 Feet Yoga Belt for Women & Men, Yoga Strap for Stretching with Extra Safe Adjustable D-Ring Buckle – Add this important Yoga tool in your yoga essentials. By forming loops on either end of the strap it doubles as a functional sling to carry your mat. The strap is made from durable cotton that won’t slip so you can try new poses with confidence. Intermediate and advanced yogis can use this strap to work towards advanced poses and holds. You can get this for INR 195 approx on Amazon.in.

Exciting deals on Yoga wear

Reebok Women Sports Bra – This Reebok activewear collection is crafted from sturdy material and keeps you dry even after a sweaty workout! The fabric ensures no chafing and is engineered for both medium and low intensity workouts such as yoga, pilates, cycling and running. You can get this for INR 710 approx on Amazon.in.

BLINKIN Women’s Stretch Fit Yoga Pants – The High Waisted Gym Leggings from Blinkin are specially designed to be perfect for yoga and everyday use, making you feel more confident and become more charming. These Yoga tights for women workout have a stretchable & tearproof fabric. You can get this for INR 405 approx on Amazon.in.

Puma Men’s T-Shirt — Stand out with sleek, sporty style in this eye-catching, two-toned jersey to keep you cool in action. Made with 100 percent polyester microfiber, it is the perfect fit for your workout. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 4,695 approx.

Puma Men’s Regular Track Pants — If you’re a fitness freak, you’ll have the inner confidence as you wear and run checkout Puma Men’s Regular Track Pants that are best suitable for running and doing work out and give you limitless energy. The soft and smooth offers the ease with style to flaunt on your daily sporting events. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,349 approx.

Get ready for Yoga with

· Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen, SPF 50+, 30ml — Suitable for all skin types, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ has Heli plex Technology which offers powerful protection against sun damage while leaving a weightlessly invisible feeling on your skin. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 220.

Nivea Soft Light Moisturizer Cream, with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil for Face, Hands and Body, 300 ml — If you are looking for a non-greasy, light moisturizer for daily use which gives you instant soft & fresh skin feel. Nivea soft cream is the right moisturizer for you. The light texture, fast absorption and intensive moisturization makes it suitable for all seasons. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 239.

Soulflower Tea Tree Essential Oil 100% Pure – The oil is extracted from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia by steam distillation. The oil is made from the choicest of ingredients that will transform your skin and hair. It is pure, natural, undiluted, and vegan. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 329.

Khadi Omorose Sesame Carrier Oil – Khadi Omorose Sesame Carrier Oil is 100% pure traditional remedy and cold pressed from sesame seeds. It is enriched with nutrients; sesame oil is capable of penetrating deep into the pores of skin. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 230.

Nourish the mind for calmness and clarity

· Eating in the Age of Dieting, Rutuja Diwekar — Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reminds us of the appeal and power of home-cooked meals. This book is a myth-buster and a health promoter, and it contains everything one needs to know in today’s world as she blends the wisdom of our grandmothers with the latest advances in nutrition science for sustainable good health for all. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 261.

Light on Yoga: The Classic Guide to Yoga by the World’s Foremost Authority, B.K.S Iyengar— Looking for a guide to kickstart your fitness journey? Light on Yoga is a classic guide that serves as an introduction for beginners who are looking to learn the unique practice of Yoga, as well as the best introduction for the novice who seeks the healthful benefits of Yoga for mind, body, and soul. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 293.

Sampoorn Yog Vidhya, Rajiv Jain Trilok — The benefits of yoga are immense, and so it is becoming popular across the globe. Sampoorn Yog Vidhya is a wonderful companion and a classic guide to yogasana, pranayam, mudra and meditation by author Rajiv Jain Trilok. It provides reliable and accurate information about yoga and tells listeners about correct techniques of practicing various asanas. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 273.

To check out more products on the ‘Yoga Store’,

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/ or brands to the total exclusion of Amazon.