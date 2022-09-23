Amazon.in Great Indian Festival 2022 – Deals Reveal

Bengaluru, September 23, 2022: Amazon. ’s biggest festive celebration the ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022’ brings a host of deals & offers on products from lakhs of sellers, Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs), and popular brands. Customers can get exciting deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, groceries, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen, and more. Customers will also have the opportunity to shop from a range of products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories and great offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.

Customers shopping during the Great Indian Festival can avail of exciting offers from leading partner banks such as SBI Bank; 10% Instant discount on SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit Cards, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit Cards, and much more

Shop from 11 lakh sellers and 2 lakh local stores

The Great Indian Festival (GIF) celebrates more than 11 lakh sellers, offering crores of products to customers on Amazon. in, including unique products from Indian SMBs and local stores.

Choose from a Wide Selection of the Biggest Brands

The Great Indian Festival would include over 2000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Colgate, boAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer, Allen Solly, Biba, Max, PUMA, Adidas, American Tourister, Safari, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Bath and Body Works, Forest Essentials, Nivea, Gillette, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree, Himalaya, Hasbro, Omron, Philips, Daawat, Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann, Surf Excel, Eureka Forbes, Havells, Story@Home, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero Cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket and many more.