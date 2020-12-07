Amazon.in hosts Small Business Day to help sellers

Bengaluru: Amazon.in today announced that the company will host the fourth edition of its sale event – Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 starting from midnight on December 12, 2020 until 11:59 pm on the same day. The specially curated online event will offer customers the opportunity to discover and purchase unique and hard-to-find products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops and it will be instrumental in supporting them to sustain their accelerated business growth.

On Small Business Day, products across hundreds of categories including work from home essentials; safety and hygiene supplies;; wall décor & hangings such as Lippan art work from Bhuj and Dokhra craft from Chattisgarh; eco-friendly products like vegan leather accessories; kitchenware; sports essentials; Christmas special productswill be available on the marketplace at great prices,among many more. Whether customers are looking to purchase cleaning supplies like robotic vacuum cleaners, or superfoods and cozy blankets for the winter, or heritage handloom weaves straight from regional weavers, Small Business Day will have something for everyone. In order to encourage customers to shop big and support small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs, Amazon is also launching a one day cashback offer of 10% on digital payments for customers. Additionally, Amazon has tied up with ICICI bank to offer a 10% instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

Amazon Business customers can avail an exclusive business customer only cashback of 10% and additional savings on GST input tax credit, bulk discounts and business exclusive deals on a wide range of products across printers, laptops, printers, appliances, other supplies and more. Amazon Business customers can also access four specially curated thematic stores for year-end Corporate Gifting, Safety and Hygiene essentials, ‘Work from Home’ supplies and ‘Back to Work’ checklist for hassle-free product discovery and buying experience.

Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India said, “The year 2020 has been full of unprecedented challenges for businesses across India, and especially small businesses. At Amazon, we are committed to supporting our 7 lakh+ seller partners to continue the momentum built up over the past months through various sale events. With the upcoming Small Business Day, we want to create an opportunity SMB sellers and B2B sellers generate greater customer demand, revenue, and end the year on a positive note”.

Peter George, Director, AWIPLsaid, “As part of Amazon Business’ commitment to serving MSMEs, we are happy to be a part of Small Business Day helping small businesses become more efficient with their buying process, improve savings and drive profitability. MSMEs can ramp up their operations with a curated set of products to address emerging needs such as ensuring workplace safety and hygiene or enabling work from home. The event helps our MSME buyers conveniently discover and save on such products.”

In its third year now, Small Business Day has been helpful for Indian SMBs in driving growth. On Small Business Day that was held on June 27, 2020on the occasion of the UN MSME Day, close to 45,000 sellers received an order and over 2,600 sellers witnessed their highest sales ever during the event. Artisans and weavers who sell their unique handmade collection through Amazon Karigar witnessed a growth of 4.5X during Small Business Day. Women entrepreneurs under the Saheli program witnessed a growth of 5X. Similarly, brands and start-ups under the Launchpad program grew by 1.6X over their average sales.

“Amazon Small Business Day has played a key role in helping me jump back from the setbacks brought upon by COVID-19. We registered 300% growth in sales during the event, and received great response from the customers, old and new. While the past months have been challenging, Amazon’s continuous efforts towards enabling SMBs has helped us sustain our accelerated growth. We look forward to experiencing yet another successful Small Business Day and attract more customers with our essential products such as nebulizers, thermometers etc.”, saidAkash Deep, CEO, Control D.

In addition to Small Business Day, Amazon.in also announced that it will celebrate All India Handicrafts Week 2020 starting 8th December 2020 to 14th December 2020. The event is curated to increase awareness about indigenously produced handicrafts from different parts of the country.As part of the celebration, Amazon India will create an exclusive storeto showcase80K+ traditional handicrafts & handlooms products while highlighting stories of artisans and their works, bringing them once step closer to the consumers.