Amazon.in launches the Pujo Shopping Store

Bengaluru, 20 September 2022: Ahead of the festive season, Amazon.in today announced its ‘Pujo Shopping Store’ which brings a wide range of specially curated products ranging from Pujo essentials, festive wear, cosmetics, fruits, Indian sweets and snacks, gifting packs, chocolates, dry fruits, electronics, home décor, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, Alexa enabled devices and much more.

The ‘Pujo Shopping Store’ on Amazon.in has been specially curated to be the one-stop destination for customers looking for exciting offers and deals this festive season. It provides access to millions of products to suit the unique needs of everyone from the safety and comfort of their homes as they plan for the upcoming festivities. Customers can choose from a host of popular brands such as Senco, Yellow Chimes, Zaveri Pearls, Giva, Estele, Accessher, Global desi, Shringaar, Janasya, Navyasa, Shobhitam Vero Moda, ONLY, Allen Solly, Spykar, Van Heusen, Cadbury, Bikano and much more.

Customers can also use custom voice navigation to access the Pujo Shopping Store using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Users can tap the mic or Alexa icon on the app and say – “Alexa, go to Pujo Store” to be directed to the store.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in’s ‘Pujo Shopping Store’. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.

Get Puja Essentials & gifting selection on Amazon Fresh

Fresh Flower Marigold Orange, 250 g: Get fresh flowers delivered for the puja rituals from Amazon Fresh this festive season.

Fresh Betel Leaf Loose, 5 pcs: Complete your puja thali with Betel leaf that comes in heart shaped, has soft, clean, and long-stalk leaves with a pointed apex.

Cadbury Celebrations Chocolate Gift Pack (Assorted, Premium, 268g): Share the pujo love with a special collection of delicious Cadbury chocolates. This assorted pack contains 1 unit of 5-star 3D-42g, 2 unit of Cadbury dairy milk-23g, 1 units of Cadbury dairy milk Crackle-36g, 2 units of Cadbury dairy milk Fruit & Nut-36g and 2 units of Cadbury dairy milk Roasted Almond-36g.

Bikano Rasmol Gift Pack, 930g: Gift the star of all gift packs to your loved ones this Pujo. Get this assortment pack from Bikano that contains Rasogolla, Kaju mixture, Aloo Bhujia, Soan Papdi and crunchy masala mixture.

Get Stylish this Pujo

NEEAH Women’s Banarasi Art Silk Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece: Festivals are not far away and the best way to celebrate this time is by dressing up in your traditional attire. A saree is one such attire that would never go out of fashion. Accentuate your beauty Banarsai silk saree which comes with the most comfortable fiber fabrics.

Bata Womens Pippi Heeled Sandal – Complete your festive look with this sparkling pair of heels from Bata.

Vastramay Men’s Royal Blue Cotton Silk Blend Kurta and Pyjama Set: Refresh your wardrobe with a traditional kurta pajama during this festive occasion. This Durga Pujo, opt for a simple yet classy blue kurta paired with white pajama from Vastramay.

Sukkhi Adorable Gold-Plated Pearl Choker Necklace Set for Women: Make your moments memorable with this lavish gold-plated pearl choker. It comes with a pair of earrings with a one of a kind traditional embellish with antique finish.

Maybelline Creamy Matte Lipstick Rich Ruby & Divine Wine (Pack of 2): Grace your Pujo look with Maybelline New York’s Colour Sensational Lip Colour for a bold, daring look with an ultra-nourishing glossy feel to take you from day to night.

Women’s Lambani Tribal Craft Mirror Bag: Add to your look with the Lambani Tribal Craft Mirror Bag with unique mirror and embroidery craft, which is an amalgam of pattern darning, mirror work, cross stitch, and overlaid and quilting stitches with borders of “Kangura” patchwork appliqué, done on loosely woven handloom base fabric.

Arana Enterprise Women’s Kanchipuram Art Silk Saree with Blouse Piece: Sarees represent a foregone era of vibrance and sophistication and add a rustic charm on the wearer’s appearance. Choose the Kanchipuram silk saree from Soru to get the perfect festive look this season.

Enjoy great deals on the latest Smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: OnePlus Nord 2G is the perfect for photography enthusiasts. It comes with a 64MP AI triple main camera, 5000 mAh battery, 120Hz display. In addition to this, it comes with a host of other features including fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Stealth Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage): Redmi Note 11 Pro is equipped with superior performance with Snapdragon 695 5G, 16.94cm(6.67) super AMOLED display with 120Hz Refresh rate protected by corning gorilla glass 5 and many more features.

Make your home festive ready

1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder: A piece of furniture not only adds to the flavor of your living space but also enhances the décor of your home. Choosing the right furniture this festive season from the products that At Home for your home furnishing needs.

Amazon Brand – Solimo Alen 5 Seater Fabric LHS L Shape Sofa Set: Get festive ready with this modern fabric sofa which is ideal lounging when you have guest over. Beautify your living room with this elegantly designed comfortable sofa set.

Larah by BOROSIL Opalware Dinner Set: Built for everyday use, Larah Opalware is 100% microwave safe, allowing for easy reheating. The extra whiteness of the dinnerware will stay extra white and the designs will not fade or discolour, no matter how much haldi or oil you use.

CraftVatika Designer Transparent 3D Floating Decorative Plastic Oil Diya :Add elegance and charm to your Puja room with these Pooja Diya. These diyas are made using high quality material which makes them damage proof.

Collectible India Akhand Diya Diyas Decorative Brass Crystal Oil Lamp: The oil lamp is most suitable for decorating the house during festive occasions and parties. Light up your house this festive season with these tealights.

Karigar Antique Showpiece : Add elegance and charm to your Puja room with the decorative showpiece. Add this product to bring your home turf to life, you need a home décor with outstanding pieces of craftsmanship.

Double the joy with exciting deals on TVs, electronics & gadgets

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV: Experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensure your entertainment is a visual delight. It comes with Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience.

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV: Witness extraordinary clarity and ultra-realistic detail to transform your viewing experience. With 10-bit color depth over a billion colors deliver breathtaking color accuracy in every frame.

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE70AKLXL (Black): This TV is equiped with PurColor that makes watching films feel almost like you’re there. It enables the TV to express a huge range of colors for optimal picture performance, and an immersive viewing experience.

Instaplay Stage 200 BT 20W Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker – The superior dark shading design with its smooth form can be mounted up on set anyplace to add to a home’s environmental elements.

Tribit XSound Mega Bluetooth Portable Speaker: Hear your music the way it was meant to be thanks to the Tribit XSound Mega’s 30W sound, with enhanced clarity of mid-ranges and low tones. LEDs sync with the music for an immersive light show, then link 100+ XSound Mega speakers for true loud sounds!

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick for Home and Office Use: Enjoy a hassle-free cleaning experience. The 800-Watt motor creates a strong suction force of 6.5 KPA to quickly clean your home and car interiors.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch with Built-in Alexa – This festive season, treat yourself or your loved one with this sleek watch that is engineered to be the companion to your journey towards a healthier you with 60+ exercise modes.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with mic: Groove in full flow with these earphomes. It comes with a dual tone finish and lightweight ergonomic design.

Not sure what to gift your loved ones during festivities?

Enjoy easy gifting with Amazon Pay gift cards: Are you fed up with giving the same lifafas, mithai box, or out-of-fashion home-décor items as a gift? Amazon Pay e-gift cards are here to the rescue. The ensemble of e-gift cards gives customers an option to shop from more than 17 crore products available on Amazon.in. It is the perfect gifting choice for every occasion.