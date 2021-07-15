Amazon India announces increase in storage capacity of its fulfilment network by close to 40%

National: Amazon India today announced its plans to expand its fulfilment network in India, with close to 40% increase in its storage capacity over last year. With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 43 million cubic feet of storage capacity, across 15 States, supporting around 8.5 lakh sellers across India. The expansion is in line with Amazon India’s continued efforts to heavily invest in the country and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect work opportunities. Amazon India’s overall fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 10 million square feet, more than the land size of 125 football fields, housing millions of products from a notebook to a dish washer.

With this expansion, Amazon India has more than 60 fulfilment centers and more than 25 specialized sites dedicated to Amazon Fresh selection for daily essentials and grocery, across India. The launch of 11 new fulfilment centres and expansion of 9 existing ones across States such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat,Assam, Rajasthan,Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, is designed to deliver a smarter, faster, and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers across the country. Some of these new fulfilment centres will be operational ahead of Prime Day 2021 and all new fulfillment centers will be operational before the festive season, enabling customers to have what they need delivered at their door step.

Buildings across Amazon India’s fulfillment network are designed with state-of-the art technology and efficient building systems that minimize energy usage. The buildings have on-site and off-site solar panels, which produce solar power. Most buildings are also designed to be net water zero with multiple initiatives such as rainwater collection tanks, recharge wells to replenish water into aquifers, sewage treatment plants, and ultra-low water efficient fixtures. Fulfilment centres are also being designed to make these work places accessible to people with disabilities as Amazon India continues to hire a diverse workforce and make the work place more inclusive.

Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon, said“The rapid expansion of our fulfilment network accelerates on our commitment to serve and empower small and medium businesses in India and customers. With the increased storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet, we will continue to seamlessly cater to the growing demand of our customers, while offering a better experience with wider selection and faster delivery. This expansion will also provide a fillip to the ancillary businesses who support us including those involved in packaging, logistics, and transportation, amongst others, while creating meaningful work opportunities across the country.”

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, said: “E-commerce has played a crucial role throughout the pandemic by supporting people, small businesses, and creating thousands of local job opportunities. I am happy to see the focussed investments by Amazon across Indian states in building and scaling the state-of-the art infrastructure. This will play a critical role in supporting MSMEs jump-start from the economic disruptions of COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate their journey towards being digital entrepreneurs. The future is digital & our MSMEs must become drivers of this growth. My best wishes to all the Indian MSMEs & Amazon for being committed to the agenda of building a dynamic, vibrant and resilient Digital India.”

Amazon has created one of the most advanced fulfilment networks and sellers in India have been benefitting from Amazon’s expertise in fulfilment, reliable nationwide delivery, and customer service. When using Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA), sellers across India send their products to Amazon’s FCs and once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs and ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers.

Amazon India places tremendous value and focus on the well-being and safety of its people across its fulfilment network as everyone faces the challenges associated with COVID-19. Recently, Amazon India announced the completion of more than 130,000 vaccinations for its associates, employees, and their dependents through vaccination events hosted in partnership with leading healthcare providers across several cities.

All customers on www.amazon.in and the Amazon mobile shopping app have an easy and convenient access to over 200 million+ products across hundreds of categories. They benefit from a safe and secure ordering experience, convenient electronic payments, Cash on Delivery, Amazon’s 24×7 customer service support, and a globally recognized and comprehensive 100% purchase protection provided by Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee. They can also enjoy Amazon.in’s guaranteed next-day, two-day delivery and standard delivery on products fulfilled by Amazon.