Amazon India Boosts its Operations Network with the launch of a Second Fulfilment Center in Lucknow

October 2020: Amazon India today announced the launch of its second fulfilment centre (FC) and expansion of an existing FC, in the State. With a storage capacity of more than 6 lakh cubic feet, these two fulfilment centres will help more than 70,000 sellers with access to a larger customer base. Amazon India has also expanded the capacity of an existing Sort Centre to ensure faster and reliable deliveries for customer orders in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining states. This expanded fulfilment network will generate thousands of job opportunities while offering a delightful shopping experience to the customers in Uttar Pradesh.

“Our Fulfillment network plays an integral role in supporting consumer demand for e-commerce offerings and helps strengthen market access for small and medium businesses. This expansion is in line with our long term commitment to invest in the state and positively impact the e-commerce ecosystem. The network expansion will also help generate thousands of job opportunities and ensure that customers have a great shopping experience from the safety and comfort of their homes,” said Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Fulfilment Centres& Supply Chain, Amazon India.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, “Uttar Pradesh offers enormous possibilities of enterprise and success. It has become one of the most sought-after investment destinations due to its strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure and proactive governance. I am sure Amazon India’s focused investments in the state will contribute in building a stronger ecosystem for small businesses and local manufacturers. I appreciate the company’s proactive efforts in Uttar Pradesh to create job opportunities and for enabling and empowering Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises through their marketplace during these unprecedented times.”

Amazon has one of the most advanced fulfilment networks in the world and sellers in India have long-relied on Amazon’s expertise in fulfilment, nationwide delivery and customer service. The company has consistently focused on strengthening its operational footprint, to have a direct presence in every State and Union Territory in order to better serve consumers across the country.

Amazon India’s journey in Uttar Pradesh:

2 fulfilment centres in Uttar Pradesh with more than 6 Lakh cubic feet of storage space

2 Sort Centres in the State with more than 90,000 sq. ft. of sortation area

Efficient delivery network with more than 140 Amazon-owned and Delivery Service Partner stations

More than 70,000 sellers in Uttar Pradesh

Thousands of ‘I Have Space’ stores in the state

Top categories include – Smartphones, large appliances, fashion, consumer electronics and grocery

The expansion in Uttar Pradesh is a part of the company’s plans announced in July’ 2020 to add 10 new Fulfilment Centres and expand 7 existing sites, across India. Amazon India places tremendous value and focuses on the well-being and safety of its people across its operations network and its customers. Amazon India will continue to work closely with the health officials and in line with Amazon’s global standards has already implemented close to 100 changes in its operational processes, including social distancing and daily temperature checks on entry and exit at the work site for the health and safety of its people.

All customers on www.amazon.in and the Amazon mobile shopping app has easy and convenient access to over 200 million+ products across hundreds of categories. They benefit from a safe and secure ordering experience, convenient electronic payments, Cash on Delivery, Amazon’s 24×7 customer service support, and a globally recognized and comprehensive 100% purchase protection provided by Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee. They can also enjoy Amazon.in’s guaranteed next-day, two-day delivery and standard delivery on products fulfilled by Amazon.