Amazon India creates more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of this festive season

Amazon India today, announced that it has created more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of the festive season across its operations network in the country. The new seasonal positions will help elevate its delivery experience and boost the company’s fulfilment and delivery capabilities to meet the surge in customer demand this festive season.

The new associates will join Amazon’s existing robust network of associates and support them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders safely and efficiently. The company has also generated tens of thousands of indirect opportunities through its partner networks such as its trucking partners, packaging vendors, ‘I Have Space’ delivery partners, Amazon Flex partners and housekeeping agencies among many others to support the exponential demand during this period.

Earlier this year, in May, Amazon India created close to 70,000 seasonal opportunities across its operational network and customer service centres. This along with today’s announcement is another step forward in Amazon India’s commitment to creating 1 million new job opportunities in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

“This festive season, we are looking forward to serving customers in every part of the country by providing fast, safe and more seamless e-commerce experience to them from the safety of their homes. This year, more than 100,000 seasonal associates will join us to fulfil customer promises. We remain committed to creating job opportunities across the country, especially at a time when the pandemic has posed challenges in earning livelihood for many”, said Akhil Saxena, Vice President – APAC, MENA and LATAM Customer Fulfilment Operations, Amazon India.

In the last few months, Amazon announced plans to launch 10 new Fulfilment Centres and expand 7 existing centres across the country this year. The company now has more than 32 million cubic feet of storage capacity and supports more than 6.5 lakh sellers across regions. Amazon India also announced the expansion of its Sort Centre(SC) network by launching 5 new SCs and expanding 8 existing sort centres across 19 states. The company has also expanded its delivery infrastructure by adding close to 200 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations and scaled its delivery programs such as Amazon Flex and ‘I Have Space’ that provide supplemental income opportunities to tens of thousands of individuals.

Amazon India has implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, associates and partners at its sites such as adherence to social distancing norms, use of face covering, and daily temperature screenings among close to 100 other measures in all its buildings. All orders are delivered through no contact delivery where the delivery associate rings the bell, leaves the package at the doorstep and steps back 2 meters, following social distancing guidelines for their safety. The similar no-contact protocol is followed for pay on delivery orders as well. Additionally, all delivery associates regularly sanitize their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces of their vehicles and are always mandated to wear a face-covering while making a delivery.