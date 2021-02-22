Amazon India’s second edition of the ‘Smbhav’ summit on April 15-18, 2021...

Bangalore: Amazon India today announced that it will host the second edition of ‘Amazon Smbhav’ from April 15-18th, 2021. Smbhav 2021 will bring together important industry and thought leaders for invigorating discussions on way ahead towards creating an AatmaNirbharBharat by unlocking possibilities for businesses and entrepreneurs through partnership with Amazon. Amazon Smbhav will be a four-day virtual summit hosted around the theme of ‘Unlocking Infinite Possibilities for India’ across sectors like manufacturing, retail, logistics, IT/ITeS, content creators, start-ups, brands and entrepreneurs across India. Over 30,000 participants are expected to participate at Amazon Smbhav, learning about best practices and industry trends from over 70 speakers.

‘Smbhav’ – Amazon’s annual flagship summit is a virtual mega summit to share how Amazon and its partners leverage digital technologies to innovate for Indian customers, entrepreneurs and small businesses. At Smbhav 2020, Amazon pledged to invest an additional $1 billion to digitise 10 million MSMEs, generate $10 billion in cumulated exports from India and create an additional 1 million jobs in India by 2025.

“Smbhav 2021 is a step to showcase Amazon’s commitment to being a strong partner in making the 21st century the Indian century. As we continue to work with a gamut of Indian businesses and entrepreneurs, we are committed to bringing to them tools, technology and innovation that empower the Indian economy, help create jobs at scale and unleash entrepreneurial agility in companies of all kinds and sizes. Smbhav 2021 will therefore be a unique platform offering opportunities to unlock these possibilities towards an AatmaNirbharBharat”, says Manish Tiwary, VP, Amazon India on the event.

The thought leaders will virtually connect with the Smbhav 2021 audience for keynote addresses, panel discussions, and workshops. The summit will primarily focus on four key pillars – Innovation, Skilling & Job Creation, Digitization, Exports & Startup Enablement. The summit will bring together diverse perspectives from eminent business leaders, policymakers, solution providers and Amazon leadership on areas that are most relevant for India’s growth.

A key highlight of the summit will be the annual “Amazon Smbhav Awards” that recognize businesses, innovators and individuals who have made significant progress in their respective areas and have contributed towards building an AatmaNirbharBharat. Amazon will also host the ‘Amazon Smbhav Startup Pitch Competition’ that will offer rewards like cash prize, AWS credits, VC mentorship opportunities among many more to the winners. In addition, Amazon will host an ‘Amazon Smbhav Hackathon’ that will provide an opportunity to individuals and startups to present breakthrough ideas that have the potential to solve real-world problems in the areas of business innovation, sustainability & healthcare.